After airlines warned of a ‘catastrophe,’ AT&T and Verizon have decided to postpone the rollout of their 5G networks.

Airlines have warned of a ‘catastrophe’ if AT&T and Verizon roll out their 5G networks.

Airlines have expressed concern that the signals could confuse pilots, so AT&T and Verizon have agreed to halt their 5G rollout.

The telecom behemoths reluctantly agreed to postpone their C-band 5G technology rollout, which was set to begin this week.

It comes after the FAA and pilot unions warned that if cellular signals near airports were turned on, thousands of flights could be canceled.

This technology was supposed to go live in the United States on Wednesday.

For the past two years, this has been the deadline.

According to reports, the networks have 500 towers, which some experts believe are too close to 88 airports across the country.

The majority of the concerns revolve around the technology’s impact on radar altimeters, which pilots use when attempting to land.

“I want to thank Verizon and ATandamp;T for agreeing to delay 5G deployment around key airports and to continue working with the Department of Transportation on safe 5G deployment at this limited set of locations,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.

“This agreement will prevent potentially catastrophic disruptions to passenger travel, cargo operations, and our economic recovery, while allowing over 90% of wireless tower deployment to proceed as planned.”

“This agreement protects flight safety and allows aviation operations to continue without significant disruption, while also providing millions of Americans with more high-speed internet options.”

