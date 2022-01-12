After becoming a viral video star 20 years ago, the Star Wars kid is unrecognizable.

After becoming a viral video star 20 years ago, a Star Wars kid is unrecognizable.

The infamous ‘Star Wars Kid’ is all grown up and completely unrecognisable almost two decades after going viral.

Ghyslain Raza, a Canadian teen, was one of the first viral video sensations on the internet.

More than 36 million people have watched him goof around with a golf ball stick pretending to use a lightsaber on YouTube alone.

South Park, American Dad, and Family Guy have all parodied it.

Raza was subjected to widespread cyberbullying as a result of the joke, which many saw as a good laugh at the time.

He had secretly filmed the clip in school when he was 15 years old, but he had no intention of releasing it.

However, some students obtained it and uploaded the video to the internet, resulting in unrelenting mockery.

He described it as a “dark period” in his life in a 2013 interview.

“There are no limits on the Internet,” he said.

“It was poison,” the narrator explained.

Years later, Raza filed a lawsuit for (dollar)250,000£145,000 against four classmates whom he blamed for the nightmare.

They eventually came to an amicable agreement outside of the courtroom.

In an attempt to help others, the unintended internet celebrity has used the video to open up about the effects of bullying and harassment.

He’s also revealed that he was approached by several of the world’s most popular talk shows at the time, but declined because he was afraid they were just looking for a “circus act.”

Raza, who is now a successful lawyer in Canada, has a strong force behind him.

He received a prestigious award for research on Quebec’s legal tradition last year.

He began a PhD program at Queen’s University in the autumn.

