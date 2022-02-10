After being knocked out of orbit by a space storm, Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites are captured on video in a fiery demise.

After a geomagnetic storm knocked them out of orbit, footage of SpaceX satellites burning up in the atmosphere has surfaced online.

This dramatic video from Puerto Rico this week shows space debris streaking across the night sky like comets.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 49 new Starlink satellites, designated group G4-7, was launched from Cape Canaveral on February 3, 2022.

A geomagnetic storm struck Earth’s atmosphere soon after the launch, preventing 40 of the satellites from reaching their final orbit.

The table-sized contraptions will disintegrate as they deorbit over the next few days, according to a statement released by SpaceX this week.

Cameras operated by the Sociedad de Astronomia del Caribe, a Puerto Rican non-profit organization, captured video of at least one Starlink breaking apart on reentry.

The three-minute video, which was captured on February 7, shows two distinct breakup events as junk is ripped apart by Earth’s atmosphere.

According to Marco Langbroek, a satellite tracker in the Netherlands, these could be two satellites or two pieces of the same spacecraft.

In any case, the debris is clearly linked to the Starlink launch that went wrong last week.

“One clue is that the launch’s orbital plane was over Puerto Rico near the time of the event, and the movement direction (SW-NE) matches,” Langbroek wrote on Wednesday.

“I did some astrometry on the footage and fitted a rough circular orbit to the measured positions to get even more certainty.”

“The rough orbital fit I get – I measured three fragments – yields orbital inclinations in the range of 54-56 degrees: Starlink satellites orbit at 53.2 degrees.”

“Given the error margin, this is close enough to conclude that the reentering object fits the Starlink orbital plane,” he added.

“There’s little doubt that this was a reentering Starlink satellite.”

SpaceX, which is led by billionaire Elon Musk, issued an update on Wednesday explaining how the storm would affect its most recent Starlink deployment.

In most cases, WiFi-beaming technology is deployed in lower orbits so that it can be quickly deorbited and destroyed if something goes wrong.

They’re pushed to higher orbits after initial checks are completed, where they’ll join a mega-constellation that will provide Starlink customers with internet access.

The satellites were unable to raise their orbits due to atmospheric drag caused by a geomagnetic storm that shook Earth’s magnetosphere on February 4.

As a result, they will be dragged back to Earth by its gravitational pull before re-entering the atmosphere and turning to dust.

“Unfortunately, a geomagnetic storm on Friday significantly impacted the satellites deployed on Thursday,” SpaceX wrote on its website.

“These storms are responsible for…”

