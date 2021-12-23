All Gmail and Outlook users were issued a warning after BILLIONS of passwords were hacked.

A warning was issued to all Gmail and Outlook users after BILLIONS of passwords were hacked.

All internet users were warned about the dangers of “credential stuffing” hacks over the holiday season.

Cyber-experts have warned that during the holiday season, attacks that use leaked passwords to break into your accounts will increase.

When websites leak or are hacked, large file dumps containing passwords are uploaded to the internet.

Hackers will then try to use your passwords on other accounts – or on other people.

They’re hoping you’ve reused passwords or used easy-to-remember logins.

Hackers can gain access to your online accounts without directly compromising your system.

If hackers use this method to gain access to your Gmail or Outlook account, they may be able to gain access to even more accounts.

According to Arkose Labs, over 2 billion “credential stuffing” attacks were reported last year.

They also claimed that the number of attacks has risen dramatically in recent months, peaking around the holidays.

Hackers can steal and sell your personal information, drain your bank accounts, and otherwise disrupt your online life.

There’s also an ever-growing pool of leaked passwords to choose from.

We only revealed a few days ago how 5.5 billion passwords were hacked – and then logged via HaveIBeenPwned.

After Troy Hunt, the site’s creator and a Microsoft executive, revealed that the site had 225 million compromised logins, the news broke.

HaveIBeenPwned is a service that lets you check your own email to see if it’s been hacked.

However, even if your email hasn’t been hacked, you could be using a weak password that has been exposed.

As a result of this, you may also be hacked.

You should also use a password manager to generate strong passwords and be alerted to re-used logins, such as Apple’s iCloud Keychain or Google Chrome.

Anyone whose usernames and passwords from multiple sites have been compromised is at serious risk.

To ensure your safety, change your log-in information right away.

Even passwords that aren’t linked to usernames can be dangerous.

If you use a simple password, chances are that someone else does, too, and that they’ve been hacked.

Hackers purchase large lists of passwords from a variety of sources because people reuse them.

Hackers are much more likely to gain access to an account by forcing a long list of “known” hacked passwords, rather than trying random letters or numbers.

