After eight years, Google Chrome has evolved, and everyone agrees.

People are slamming Google’s new Chrome logo for minor changes that most people will miss.

On social media, the tech behemoth was mocked for a new design that looks almost identical to the old one.

One Twitter user joked, “Good lord, someone gets paid to design this stuff.”

“My 16-year-old son can do better,” said another.

“We wouldn’t have noticed if you hadn’t mentioned it,” a third said.

On a more serious note, some have claimed that the new look makes it more difficult for color blind people to see.

The minor adjustment completely removes shadow, making the blue circle in the middle appear larger.

The colors have been brightened as well.

It’s the first time in eight years that Google has changed its logo.

According to reports, the change was made to “align with Google’s more modern brand expression.”

In fact, depending on the device you’re using, each logo is slightly different.

“You might wonder why bother with something so subtle,” Elvin Hu, one of the firm’s designers, said on Twitter.

“With features like Native Window Occlusion on Windows, day-one M1 support on macOS, Widgets on iOS/Android, and Material You on Android, we tailor Chrome’s experience to each OS.”

“We want our brand to reflect the same level of attention to detail.”

She revealed that the company considered something “more unique,” but ultimately decided that a more straightforward style would suffice.

However, one colorblind user stated that seeing is “worse.”

“For red-green colorblind people, the 2011 version was the best,” they said.

Hu responded by saying the new logo was shared early “to get valuable feedback” so the company can “make sure they work well for everyone” when it is fully implemented.

Within the next few months, the new designs will begin to appear in the wild.

