After hackers targeted homeworkers, experts advise against storing passwords in Chrome.

After hackers targeted homeworkers, experts warn against saving passwords in Chrome.

Experts claim that hackers are preying on people working from home for passwords stored in web browsers.

Keeping passwords saved in browsers like Chrome and Edge is a common practice that is generally thought to be safe.

They’re made to make remembering login information for each website you visit a breeze.

However, following a recent security breach that exposed a company, IT researchers are advising against using such features in any browser.

Bad actors appear to be taking advantage of the fact that, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, office workers in the United Kingdom and the United States are being forced to work from home.

According to security experts AhnLab, a remote employee was hacked while using a VPN to access their company’s network.

The person was doing their job on a device shared with others in their household, unaware that it had already been infected with Redline Stealer, a nasty piece of data-stealing malware.

This resulted in the theft of sensitive account information and passwords from a variety of websites, including information for accessing the company’s VPN.

Three months later, hackers used it to log in and steal private business data.

Worse, despite the fact that the computer had antivirus software installed, the malware was able to bypass it.

“Although browsers’ account credentials storing feature is very convenient, because there is a risk of account credentials being leaked during malware infection, users are advised to avoid using it and only use programs from trusted sources,” AhnLab said.

On the dark web, Redline Stealer is relatively inexpensive and easy to obtain, making it difficult to attribute the incident to a single group.

Getting a hold of it costs only (dollar)150£111.

The malicious software first appeared in March 2020, just as the pandemic was spreading.

It comes as a result of a significant increase in scams in the aftermath of COVID-19’s unwelcome arrival.

Covid Pass scams have defrauded millions of people out of money and personal information, and phony vaccinations are rampant.

