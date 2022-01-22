After I passed out, my Apple Watch summoned an ambulance, which saved my life.

Joe Plumb told paramedics that the device had alerted them after he collapsed due to a potentially fatal hypoglycemic attack.

Joe was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of nine and said his Apple Watch saved his life in November 2021.

He recalled how he was having a typical lazy Sunday at home alone when he was suddenly surrounded by a team of paramedics.

Joe said his condition has been exhausting and that this isn’t the first time he’s collapsed due to a hypoglycemic attack, which can leave him shaky, confused, and exhausted.

He said he’s had several episodes of Diabetic Ketoacidosis in the past, which is a life-threatening condition that can result in a coma and, eventually, organ failure.

He might have died if it hadn’t been for his Apple Watch’s advanced medical monitoring: “I very easily could have ended up in a coma, or worse.”

“I never imagined I’d need it, but I figured it couldn’t hurt, right?”

Joe told Metro.co.uk that he bought the watch to help with his complicated medical conditions because he lived alone and needed the extra security.

If you don’t respond, the watch’s built-in fall detection will sound an alarm and notify emergency services and designated emergency contacts.

Joe claimed that his blood sugar levels were normally under control and that he usually recognized the signs of a hypoglycemic attack before collapsing, so he’d never needed to rely on his watch before.

“When I awoke, I saw medical personnel surrounding me, inserting a glucose IV drip into my veins,” he explained.

“I noticed my father keeping a wary eye on the situation.

Fortunately, he arrived just in time with a key to let everyone in, so my door did not have to be broken down.”

“When the paramedics realized it was my Apple Watch that had alerted them, they were blown away – and said that if more people had these devices (especially those who live alone), it could save a lot more lives.”

While some may be concerned about the security of his personal information, Joe believes the risk to his life outweighs the hypothetical concern.

Wearable technology saved my life, and it might save yours as well.

“I’ve never been concerned about this because there’s already so much information about me online,” he explained.

