After Jeff Bezos’ immortality plot was revealed, there are three ways Silicon Valley is attempting to beat DEATH.

IMMORTALITY could be a reality in Silicon Valley soon — here are three ways the tech community is attempting to avoid death.

Silicon Valley billionaires, including Jeff Bezos, the world’s second-richest man, are pouring money into anti-aging technology and strange treatments that could one day allow humans to live indefinitely.

Because the people in Silicon Valley have both the money and technological means to try to tackle a project like this, it appears to be the world capital for the eternal youth quest.

Some community members have even speculated that humans could achieve immortality by 2050 by using what they believe to be life-extending treatments, such as plasma injections and the infusion of AI body parts into humans.

Three ‘anti-aging’ methods are currently being developed.

Jeff Bezos has invested in Alto Labs, a new anti-aging startup that formally launched on Wednesday.

The new biotech firm is dedicated to overcoming death by deciphering the biology of cellular rejuvenation programming.

This is a method of essentially rejuvenating mature cells so that they can repair your body as it ages or combat age-related diseases like dementia.

CEO Hal Barron, formerly the chief scientific officer of pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline, is among the team’s members, as are two Nobel Laureates: Dr.

Jennifer Doudna and Shinya Yamanaka

The idea of transfusing older people with younger people’s blood may seem absurd, but it has merit, according to Stanford-trained scientist Jesse Karmazin.

Karmazin founded Ambrosia in 2016, a company that used blood plasma to help people fight aging.

The idea behind this method is to inject plasma from younger donors’ blood into the veins of older people in the hopes of rejuvenating the body’s organ.

The first clinical trial enrolled over 100 people, with promising results, according to Karmazin.

“It could help with things like appearance, diabetes, heart function, and memory.”

“All of these aspects of aging have a common cause,” Karmazin explained.

“I’m not saying this will grant immortality,” he added, “but I believe it comes pretty close.”

According to Karmazin, the company resumed services in all 50 states in 2020 after a snafu with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2019.

Approximately (dollar)8,000 is spent on each transfusion procedure.

Many scientists around the world are working on developing human organs in labs or using 3D printers with living cells, which could one day eliminate the need for human organ donors.

However, some experts are taking a different approach to this method: robotic…

