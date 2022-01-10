After losing a lawsuit, Google was forced to remove a popular feature.

It could be bad news for anyone with multiple smart speakers.

Android users who cast music to multiple speakers will no longer be able to adjust the volume on all of them at the same time, which is a significant step backwards.

You’ll have to adjust each one separately, which is inconvenient.

Unless you have a speaker group with other brands of Cast-based devices, such as JBL or Lenovo, Google says “most” Speaker Groups should continue to work as expected.

Anyone using the feature in the Google Home app, by voice with the Google Assistant, or with a Nest Hub display will be affected.

To complete product installation and future speaker updates, some users will need to download a special Device Utility app.

“We’re making some changes to how you set up your devices due to a recent legal ruling,” Google explained. “The Speaker Group functionality will work moving forward.”

The dramatic move comes after Google was told it had infringed on patents held by audio rival Sonos, effectively barring the company from importing offending products into the United States.

It comes after a two-year investigation by the US International Trade Commission (ITC), which found Google infringed on five of Sonos’ smart speaker patents.

“These Sonos patents cover Sonos’ groundbreaking invention of extremely popular home audio features, including the set up for controlling home audio systems, the synchronization of multiple speakers, the independent volume control of different speakers, and the stereo pairing of speakers,” Sonos’ chief legal officer Eddie Lazarus said in a statement, according to The Verge.

“It’s possible that Google will be able to downgrade or eliminate product features in a way that gets around the ITC’s importation ban.”

According to the ruling, Google will not be barred from importing products into the United States that it has redesigned to avoid the problem.

And it doesn’t appear that the bitter rivalry between the two companies will be resolved anytime soon.

Google claims that the decision will have no impact on its ability to import or sell its goods.

A spokesperson said, “We will seek further review and continue to defend ourselves against Sonos’ frivolous claims about our partnership and intellectual property.”

