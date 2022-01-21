After lusty gamers all had the same reaction, a GTA bikini martini girl cosplayer was warned to shut down her DMs.

Daria Gertsen is a Russian cosplayer who dresses up as popular TV and video game characters.

She already has a small following on Instagram and Reddit, where she posts her creations.

Gertsen has done a good job of recreating the character (who does not appear in the game).

The hair needs to have a more voluminous 80s vibe, and the bikini isn’t quite identical, according to helpful criticism in the comments.

Redditors have warned Gertsen to close her DMs due to her scantily clad recreation of GTA’s ‘bikini martini’ girl cosplay.

In the comments, one person joked, “DMS ON LOCKDOWN STANDBY FOR IDIOTS.”

“PLEASE CLOSE YOUR DMS FOR THE LOVE OF GOD,” one warned, adding, “great cosplay!”

Someone else added, “Looks great, I know a lot of other people here have already said it, but RIP to your DMs lol.”

“Can you give us an update on how your inbox looks in 24 hours?” a curious redditor inquired.

While it may appear to be excessive, one anecdote exemplifies why Gertsen has received the same warning from everyone.

“So I met this girl on reddit a few years ago, and we hung out last week, and she asked if I get multiple messages per week out of nowhere on reddit,” uproject_nl explains.

“I was like, ‘Hell no, I only get one or two random people messaging me on average per year.’

“She doesn’t even have any pictures of herself; you can probably guess she’s a woman.”

“I’m not sure why guys do this.”

Women’s online harassment has become fairly common in places where misbehaving men believe they have no place.

Gertsen has followed the advice and closed her DMs, ignoring the ‘improvement’ suggestions.

Her Instagram account is where you can see her cosplay creations.

