After meeting the love of my life in the cloud, I got married in the metaverse.

WHILE SOME people think the metaverse is creepy, one happy couple loves it so much that they married in it.

People seem to either love or hate the idea of a metaverse wedding, which has sparked some online backlash and debate.

Traci and Dave Gagnon met in the cloud, so they decided to have a virtual wedding in addition to a traditional one.

A company called Virbela organized the metaverse ceremony that featured the Gagon’s virtual avatars.

For work or large events, it usually creates virtual environments.

The avatars of Traci and Dave first met in Las Vegas at a company event.

They both work at eXp Realty, which is owned by eXp World Holdings, which also owns Virbela.

As a result, when their engagement was announced to their coworkers, Virbela offered to create a free virtual wedding venue.

“It was the idea of Jason Gesing, the President of our company, eXp Realty,” Traci told The Sun US.

“He suggested it as a great way for everyone to attend our wedding.”

We have one of the world’s most dependable cloud campuses.”

Despite being unable to seal the marriage with a kiss at the virtual altar, she described the experience as “very exciting” and “easy.”

The couple was so taken with the experience that they are considering a metaverse honeymoon.

“Our cloud campus has a beach, speed boats, and even a pirate ship!” Traci said.

Mr. and Mrs.

Mr. Gagnon, 52, and Gagnon, 52,

Gagnon, 60, had a hybrid wedding because they had both a real and virtual ceremony.

Guests of the virtual ceremony, which took place in September, were required to download software and create an avatar on their computers.

Real-life guests were invited to attend the event at the Atkinson Resort and Country Club in New Hampshire.

If the couple had paid for the virtual wedding, Traci estimates it would have cost around $30,000.

There were fine details in the metaverse ceremony that were present in the real-life wedding.

This included wedding dress details and decorations that were similar.

Because you can’t legally marry in the metaverse, a real-life ceremony is required.

The virtual ceremony, on the other hand, included wedding speeches and dancing.

When the New York Times tweeted an article about the metaverse wedding, not everyone was as impressed as the Gagnons.

“This s*** was happening nonstop in Second Life and WoW like 15 years ago. and the graphics were better,” one man tweeted.

“Why are people even…,” said another.

