After Sony’s Crossplay Kerfuffle, Call of Duty Fans Are Turning the Feature Off

Remember when the biggest story in gaming was crossplay and not coronavirus? There was a period not too long ago where Sony was under intense pressure from the industry to allow developers to unify their online communities. The company eventually caved, and now no one talks about the feature anymore.

Well, to be fair, Call of Duty: Warzone players are talking about it – because many of them are turning it off! Effectively, enabling crossplay in the Battle Royale means you’ll be pooled against PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players – but in order to escape cheaters playing on PC, many are disabling the feature all together.

Infinity Ward says it’s issued over 70,000 bans to protect its community, claiming that it has “zero tolerance for cheaters”. But with hackers able to enable mods that effectively make them unstoppable, it’s understandable why fans are turning away from crossplay in order to ensure a level playing field.

One solution may be to add a crossplay option that only allows PS4 and Xbox One players to play together, but this segregation somewhat defeats the point of the feature. It’ll be interesting to see how Activision addresses this problem, because it only takes one cheater to ruin the fun for everyone.