After the Activision deal, Xbox could block PS5 players from playing these games.

After the Activision deal, Xbox could ban PS5 players from playing these games.

With the news that Microsoft is buying Activision breaking this week, gamers are concerned that game franchises will become platform exclusives.

Series such as Call of Duty may become Xbox exclusives in the future, though industry analyst Micheal Pachter believes Sony will fight to keep them on PlayStation consoles.

At the end of 2020, Microsoft will buy Bethesda’s parent company, ZeniMax Media.

It was made clear that new and upcoming titles from the studio will be Xbox exclusives, which was a blow to PS4 and PS5 console owners.

The fear is that the same thing will happen with new and existing series developed by Activision Blizzard.

In the initial announcement, Microsoft only mentioned a few of the Activision franchises.

PlayStation owners may lose access to their favorite games if the company sticks to the same strategy.

Because Activision has such a large library of IPs, let’s take a look at which games might be affected by this deal:

The immediate concerns are Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4; Diablo 4 was announced for PC and console but won’t be released until 2023 at the earliest.

The rug could be pulled out from under PlayStation players, similar to how Starfield was pulled out from under them when the game was made an Xbox exclusive.

Overwatch has a devoted following that would be disappointed if it were to be removed from the PS4 and PS5 platforms.

Following Microsoft’s announcement (via Bloomberg), Sony issued the following statement:

“We expect Microsoft to honor contractual obligations and continue to support Activision’s multiplatform games,” says the company.

According to industry analyst Michael Pachter, the company appears to be gearing up for a fight.

We’ll have to wait and see how this plays out because the deal won’t be completed until next year.

