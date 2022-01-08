After the news from the Federal Reserve, Bitcoin CRASH wipes billions from the crypto market.

After the Federal Reserve’s announcement, Bitcoin CRASH wipes billions from the crypto market.

Today, the value of BITCOIN dropped by nearly 9%, while the value of other cryptocurrencies plummeted.

This morning, the cryptocurrency market was described as a sea of red.

The crash occurred following the release of “hawkish” minutes from the Federal Reserve.

When central bankers announce monetary policy tightening, they are referred to as “hawkish.”

According to the minutes, the Fed will reduce its support for the US economy, which is bad news for riskier assets like bitcoin.

The crash has also been linked to a drop in the US stock market, which has been linked to fears of interest rate hikes.

To 4.50 a.m., Bitcoin, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, had dropped 8.6% in the previous 24 hours.

ET (Extraterrestrial Time)

For the popular currency, this is a significant drop.

The second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, is down 12%.

The value of the Solana coin has decreased by 13%.

Bitcoin has dropped to its lowest point since the December flash crash.

Bitcoin peaked at (dollar)69,000 in November, but has since dropped to (dollar)42,579.93.

Bitcoin was trading at around (dollar)50,000 after the December crash.

Since its inception in 2009, the value of Bitcoin has fluctuated dramatically.

