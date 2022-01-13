After years of complaints, Google FINALLY resolves a problem that affects left-handed people – but there’s a catch.

LEFT-HANDERS are accustomed to being treated as an afterthought, but it appears that Google has finally taken notice.

The tech behemoth overlooked a major flaw when it released one of its products years ago, and it has only recently been fixed – though not everyone is pleased.

Left-wingers were enraged when they discovered the company’s smartwatch software was unsuitable for those on the other side of the political spectrum back in 2018.

Left-handedness is estimated to account for 10% to 12% of the world’s population.

Lefties, who usually wear watches on their right hand, found it difficult to reach the buttons that face the body.

It is still possible to contact them, but it is not as convenient.

In 2018, one user exclaimed, “Can’t believe this feature isn’t there.”

“This is an accessibility feature I would have expected from Google on behalf of all left-handed writers.”

Finally, the company has listened to their cries – but the news isn’t all good.

The feature has been implemented, according to a company representative, and it “will be available on future new devices.”

Although lefties can now flip the watch 180 degrees to put the buttons in the proper position for them, it appears that this feature will only be available on new smartwatches.

“It took four years for them to implement it, and when they did, they didn’t implement it on current devices,” one user complained.

“Do I have to go out and buy a new watch to take advantage of a feature you should be able to send out as an update?”

Many people have abandoned Google’s Wear OS, which is used by Samsung and Fossil, among other companies.

Instead, they’ve turned to Apple Watch, which has had a lefty mode for a long time.

