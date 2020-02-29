Against coronavirus, Tim Cook adjusted a few buttons

In his interview on the show Fox Business, Tim Cook wanted to be resolutely confident about the coronavirus: it is a situation ” temporary Which will not affect the company in the long term, he said. ” Apple’s fundamentals are strong (…) I don’t see any long-term difference between what happened yesterday and what happens today “. The constructor’s future is ” very encouraging “, He rejoices.

Despite everything, the group will closely monitor the coronavirus epidemic that has spread in South Korea and Italy, Apple having major suppliers in these two countries. The current situation and the bad news that is piling up continue to scare not only the organizers and participants in technological events (read: Coronavirus: tech events canceled one after the other), but also… investors.

The action of Apple has taken expensive these last days, the company having recognized that its forecasts for the quarter would not be reached. Apple’s misfortune is also its source of happiness: the fall in the AAPL share on the stock market allows the manufacturer to buy packages of its own shares at low prices, as Tim Cook recognizes.

On an industrial level, the Apple CEO downplays the fears hanging over the manufacturer’s assembly line, which is ” relatively larger in China “. On the one hand, the spread of the coronavirus is “under control” in China. And on the other hand, the group’s production line, which Tim Cook helped set up when he was in charge of operations, is “ resilient “.

” We continued to work despite the earthquakes, tornadoes, fires, floods, tsunamis, SARS, we suffered all kinds of things, and the operations team can do it under these conditions “, He notes. After this episode of the coronavirus, Apple will ask itself the question of whether the assembly line has shown sufficient resilience or not. Changes could then be made, if necessary.

Right now, ” we’re talking about adjusting a few buttons “Says Tim Cook, it’s not about” fundamental changes “. For the iPhone 12, whose production usually enters the hard after the lunar new year, concern was in order. But it seems that Apple has things in hand.