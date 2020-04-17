AGDQ’s Corona Relief Done Quick Has Begun: Schedule And Biggest Games

In late March, the Summer Games Done Quick organizers were forced to postpone the event because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, because the speedrunning event moved to August, the Corona Relief Done Quick charity stream is taking its place. It is live now, and all proceeds are going to the humanitarian aid organization Direct Relief.

Beginning with Donkey Kong Country at 9 AM PT / noon ET, Corona Relief Done Quick schedule features a series of difficult games played by experts. Several of the segments will focus on beating the games as quickly as possible, while others will include a variable such as a randomizer or a particular challenge.

Direct Relief features a donations tab on its website, and it aims to provide aid such as medical supplies and protective gear to health workers and patients. The organization says it has provided more than $1.5 billion in medical aid to date.

Corona Relief Done Quick will run for three days, ending with a Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix speedrun, and it will be fully remote to keep participants safe. The full game and streamer schedule is available on the official Games Done Quick website, and we’ve included some of the highlights below. You’ll be able to watch it all on the GDQ Twitch channel.