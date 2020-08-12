Agents of Shield live stream: How to watch the series finale online

When the first Avengers film came out in 2012, Marvel fans were introduced to Agent Phil Coulson, played by Clark Gregg, and the Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division (S.H.I.E.L.D). While Agent Coulson died protecting the Avengers from Loki, his character was too well received and Avengers writer and director Joss Whedon began developing a Shield pilot following the film’s release. It was officially picked up by ABC in May of 2013 and the rest is history.

Unlike Marvel’s TV shows on Netflix which only lasted a few seasons each, ABC’s Agents of Shield is now on its seventh season after premiering all the way back in 2013. Unfortunately though, the series is coming to an end this week with a special two-part season finale and we have all the details on how you can watch it online or on TV.

In addition to the fact that Agents of Shield has been on the air for much longer than Netflix’s Marvel shows, the series also directly references the films in the MCU and character’s like Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury even make appearances in episodes of the show. Also the events of Captain American: The Winter Soldier which sees S.H.I.E.L.D disbanded, directly affects the second season of Agents of Shield.

Without going too far into spoiler territory, season 7 of Agents of Shield follows the agents and their allies as they try to prevent an alien occupation while stranded back in time. It’s been an exciting season so far and ABC’s two-part finale will hopefully give the fan-favorite series the send off it deserves.

Whether you’ve been following Agents of Shield since it first premiered in 2013 or just want to tune in to see the series finale, we’ll show you how to watch it online from anywhere in the world.

Agents of Shield series finale – When and where?

The two-part series finale of Marvel’s Agents of Shield will air on Wednesday, August 12 on ABC. Part one, titled “The End Is AT Hand” will air at 9pm ET / PT while part two, titled “What We’re Fighting For” will air an hour later at 10pm ET / PT.

Watch Agents of Shield for outside your country

We have all the details on how you can watch Agents of Shield in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the two-hour series finale when you’re away from home, then you’ll likely run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will be geo-blocked.

That’s where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

How to watch the Agents of Shield series finale in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and have a cable subscription, you’ll be able to watch the two-part series finale of Agents of Shield when it airs on ABC on Wednesday. The network will show part one at 9pm ET / PT followed directly by part two at 10pm ET / PT. For those who haven’t caught up to the end of season 7 yet, you can also stream Agents of Shield online at ABC’s website but there are ads and to watch the latest episode, you will need to login using the credentials from your cable provider.

Don’t want to sign up for cable just to watch the Agents of Shield series finale? Don’t worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will let you watch ABC online. We’ve listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Hulu with Live TV – $54.99 per month – As well as giving you access to ABC, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

YouTube TV – $65 per month – YouTube TV gives you access to ABC as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 7-day trial is available.

AT&T TV Now – $65 per month – AT&T TV Now may be more expensive than the competition but in addition to ABC you also get access to HBO with your plan. The service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.

FuboTV – starting at $54.99 per month. FuboTV gives you access to ABC as well as over 80 other channels. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself.



Stream the Agents of Shield series finale in the UK

Watching Agents of Shield is a bit harder for fans in the UK as the final season of the show isn’t being broadcast on E4 despite the fact that the channel has aired the show on TV for the past four years. Season one to five are available to stream on Disney+ in the UK now and we expect that seasons six and seven will end up there eventually after the series concludes on ABC in the U.S.

For now though, you can grab a VPN and follow the steps we’ve detailed above to watch the two-part series finale of Agents of Shield in the UK.

Watch the Agents of Shield series finale in Canada

Canadians that want to tune in to see the two-part series finale of Agents of Shield are in luck as the show airs on CTV. The network also airs new episodes of the show at the same time as they premiere in the US, so fans will be able to watch part one at 9pm ET / PT and part two at 10pm ET / PT. If you’d rather stream Agents of Shield online, you can do so via the CTV app or on the network’s website.

Live stream the Agents of Shield series finale in Australia

Fans of Agents of Shield in Australia will be able to stream the two-part series finale for free on Channel 7’s streaming service 7plus. While 7plus is an entirely free service, you will need to create an account and register in order to watch season 7 of Agents of Shield. However, you may have to wait a while to watch the series finale on 7plus as the service currently only has episodes 6-9 available to stream.

If you’re thinking about purchasing access to the last two episodes of season 7 just to watch them earlier, unfortunately you’re out of luck as Telstra TV, Google Play and the Microsoft Store also currently only have episode 9 available.