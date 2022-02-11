AirTag urgently needs to be fixed to prevent stalkers from tracking your EXACT location, as revealed by Apple.

Apple has released an urgent fix for AirTag to prevent stalkers from tracking your EXACT location.

Following reports that AirTags were being used to stalk people, Apple announced updates to the app on Thursday.

The changes will make it illegal to use the coin-sized tracking devices for anything other than finding lost keys, wallets, or other valuables.

AirTags, which were introduced early last year, are designed to be attached to items that people frequently lose.

They connect wirelessly to a real-time map on iPhones, iPads, and iPod Touch devices to broadcast their location.

AirTags have been reported to be used for more nefarious purposes, such as being hidden on a car in order to steal it or track down the owner.

In a blog post, Apple said, “We’ve become aware that individuals can receive unwanted tracking alerts for benign reasons, such as borrowing someone’s keys with an AirTag attached.”

“We’ve also heard reports of bad actors attempting to use AirTag for malicious or criminal purposes,” says the company.

Apple stated that it has been collaborating with law enforcement and safety organizations to prevent misuse, which it claims is rare.

When an unidentified AirTag is detected in range, newer iPhone models will notify owners that an “unknown accessory was detected.”

When AirTag is used for the first time, it will display a warning.

The message warns that tracking people without their permission is illegal in many places, and that Apple will share the identities of owners with law enforcement when necessary.

Apple has stated that it is working on making it possible for iPhones to more precisely locate AirTags in order to assist people in locating any that have been planted without their permission.

“AirTag was created to assist people in finding their personal belongings, not to track people or other people’s property,” Apple stated in the blog post.

“Any malicious use of our products is condemned in the strongest possible terms.”

Apple released software late last year that allows Android-based smartphones to detect the presence of an AirTag.

According to online space junk trackers, a four-tonne chunk of a SpaceX rocket is on a collision course with the Moon.

Boeing has invested (dollar)450 million in a flying taxi company that aims to transport passengers between cities by the end of the decade.

Consumers in the United States may be able to purchase personalised smart guns this year, which can only be fired by verified users.

In addition, scientists are attempting to solve the mystery surrounding dozens of gruesome child mummies discovered in an underground tomb in Sicily.

Do you have a story for the Infosurhoy Tech and Science team? Email us at [email protected]