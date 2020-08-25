Alexa now under £30 as Amazon slashes price of Echo Dot smart speaker by nearly HALF

AMAZON has slashed the price of its Echo Dot speaker-clock by nearly half.

It means you can now bag the fancy Alexa speaker for just shy of £30.

This is the third-generation Echo Dot, which is the latest and most advanced model.

It has improved audio, better voice pick-up and a more attractive design than older models.

The Echo works using far-field microphones that pick up your voice from anywhere in a room.

All you need to do is say the wake word (Alexa), and she’ll start listening to your speech.

Ask a question and she’ll use Amazon’s computing heft to work out an answer for you.

She can play music or radio, make phone calls, and even read your Kindle books or audiobooks out loud.

Better still, she can connect to third-party services too.

So you can use the official Domino’s skill to place pizza orders just with your voice.

She’ll also work with a host of other smart home gadgets.

If you have a connected Dyson fan, for instance, Alexa will be able to control how it remotely.

And if you own smart lightbulbs – like Philips Hue or Hive Active Lights – you can use Alexa to turn the lights on and off.

Alexa also comes with a healthy roster of built-in games, so you can play trivia quizzes with her when you’re bored.

If you get multiple Echos, you’ll be able to play music all around your home in sync – all thanks to the Alexa app.

All prices in this article were correct at the time of writing, but may have since changed. Always do your own research before making any purchase.

