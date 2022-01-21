Alexa problems, outages, and not responding errors are all explained.

On January 21, 2022, AMAZON Alexa went down for tens of thousands of users due to an unidentified outage.

Users were unable to use their smart devices because the virtual assistant did not respond to voice commands due to technical issues.

Around 7:00 a.m., the service began to fail.

According to online outage trackers, the outage began at 2 a.m. GMT on January 21.

On DownDetector, a website that tracks the status of online platforms, more than 8,000 people have reported problems with Alexa.

Alexa isn’t responding to voice commands, according to users.

A red ring of light appears when users try to wake up their Amazon Echo speakers.

When the microphone is turned off or there is a problem with the device, the gadgets display a solid red ring around their exterior.

“Sorry, this device lost its connection,” Alexa devices say in social media videos.

As a result of the outage, users on Twitter are reporting that they are unable to turn off their morning alarms or turn on their smart lights.

It’s unclear what’s causing the virtual assistant, which is powered by Amazon’s artificial intelligence technology, to malfunction.

Alexa appears to be down in Europe and India, according to reports.

The outage isn’t expected to affect users in the United States.

On its official Alexa and customer support Twitter accounts, Amazon has yet to acknowledge the outage.

The company has been contacted by The Sun for comment.

When your Alexa device isn’t working, it’s easy to notice, but determining whether the problem is widespread is more difficult.

If Alexa has a problem, your Echo speaker will have a solid red ring around its outside.

That’s the same signal that appears when the microphone is turned off.

When you try to communicate with Alexa, you’ll usually get an error message.

“Sorry, this device lost its connection,” the AI will say in the event of a connection error, for example.

There are no official channels for determining whether the problem is isolated to your device or is more widespread.

DownDetector and social media platforms like Twitter would be the first places to look.

If you notice that a lot of people are having problems with their Alexa devices, you can assume that Amazon is to blame.

Keep an eye on the Amazon Alexa and Amazon customer service Twitter pages as well.

Send a message to @AmazonHelp to see if they can help you with your issue.

You can also contact customer service through Amazon’s website, which can be found here.

