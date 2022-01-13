All 2 billion WhatsApp users have been warned about a simple mistake that could result in your account being hacked.

WHATSAPP users have been warned about a growing identity theft scam that is defrauding people of their money.

Fraudsters use the so-called SIM swapping technique to clone a phone number by assigning it to a new SIM card.

This means they can obtain any sensitive bank information or passwords by impersonating you with your phone number.

Worryingly, the attacker only needs your phone number to carry out the attack.

These kinds of tactics, according to experts, are on the rise.

According to cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, the number of accounts stolen has increased by about 120 percent over the last year, as has the number of phishing and ransomware attacks on popular apps such as WhatsApp.

“All a criminal needs is our phone number to start the process of identity theft and extortion,” Dmitry Bestuzhev, a security expert, told El Pais.

“Many people share highly sensitive information, and the victim loses control of their accounts in a very short period of time.”

When an attack occurs, the victim’s services are usually temporarily suspended for a few minutes.

However, bad actors have plenty of time to obtain what they require.

There’s also the danger of social engineering.

Con artists use voice bots to impersonate companies you use in order to persuade you to reveal passwords.

“Even security professionals’ family members have been victims of this crime,” Bestuzhev warned.

People should set up two factor authentication to avoid being caught off guard.

Users should also avoid clicking links to suspicious-looking websites in large groups.

Above all, Bestuzhev believes that sharing sensitive information via messaging apps is dangerous.

