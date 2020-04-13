All 31 seasons of The Simpsons will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from April 15

All 31 seasons of The Simpsons will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from later this week.
What you need to know
- Disney has confirmed that The Simpsons will be debuting on its platform on April 15.
- All 31 seasons of the show will be available to stream from later this week.
- The series is limited to Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscribers.
When Disney+ Hotstar launched in India earlier this month, there was a glaring omission: The Simpsons wasn’t available to stream on the platform. Disney made most of its back catalog of TV shows and movies available to stream on the platform, and rolled out originals like The Mandalorian, but The Simpsons was missing from the catalog.
Disney has confirmed that The Simpsons will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar by the end of the month, and in a new tweet the service has indicated that all 31 seasons of the hit TV series will be going live on April 15, two weeks earlier than scheduled:
As spotted by Gadgets 360, Disney will also offer the 2007 feature-length film The Simpsons Movie and the recently released short film, Playdate with Destiny, on the platform later this week. The Simpsons will be available to stream for Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscribers, with that particular plan costing ₹1,499 ($20) a year.
With most parts of India set to be in lockdown until the end of April, the addition of The Simpsons to Disney+ Hotstar could not have come at a better time.
The addition of Disney+ makes India’s best streaming service even better. You can now stream your favorite shows and movies in the Star Wars universe, access content from Disney’s back catalog, including The Simpsons, all movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and so much more. The best part is that Disney+ content in India costs a tenth of what you normally pay for the service in other regions.
