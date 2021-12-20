ALL Android users are advised to install the new Google update as soon as possible, according to Amazon.

Amazon advises all Android users to update to the latest Google software as soon as possible.

It’s meant to fix a critical issue with Android phones that was introduced in a recent update.

As a result of the problem, some apps would completely break and be unusable.

It was connected to the Amazon Appstore, which has since been fixed, according to Amazon.

The Amazon Appstore is not working properly for users who have updated to Android 12.

That’s Amazon’s answer to Google’s Play Store, which is a popular spot for app and game downloads.

Worse, users claim that apps downloaded from Amazon’s Appstore have also stopped working.

In October, Google began making Android 12 available for free.

As Liliputing and The Verge reported shortly after, users began reporting problems with the Amazon Appstore.

According to Amazon, the problem has been resolved.

An Amazon spokesperson said, “We are contacting customers with steps to update their Appstore experience.”

“We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Unfortunately, some users claim that the Amazon update hasn’t fixed their problems.

The Amazon Appstore appears to be empty for some users.

Others have reported seeing false notifications requesting app updates or Amazon Appstore app launch failures.

Amazon has acknowledged that some users are having problems.

“We’re aware of an issue affecting app performance and launches for a small number of Amazon Appstore users who have upgraded to Android 12 on their mobile devices,” an Amazon spokesperson said.

“Amazon Fire Tablets and Fire TV devices are unaffected by this issue.”

The cause of the problem is unknown, but it appears to be related to how Android 12 interacts with Amazon DRM (digital rights management).

This system checks to see if you’re using Amazon Appstore apps illegally.

Amazon has stated that it is working to resolve the issue.

However, if you frequently use Amazon Appstore apps, you might want to hold off on updating to Android 12.

Android 12 is the most recent version of Google’s mobile operating system, which is used on billions of smartphones worldwide.

If you don’t have an iPhone, your phone is probably an Android device, whether it’s a Samsung, Pixel, OnePlus, or something else.

On May 18, during the opening keynote of its IO 2021 conference, Google revealed its redesigned operating system (OS).

For this new version, the company claims to have prioritized privacy and personalization.

In a blog post published on May 18, Google detailed some of the new features in Android 12.

The beta, according to Google, is focused on personalization and privacy.

“Android 12 builds on all of your favorite features…

