ALL Android users are urged to download Apple’s new app; spread the word to your friends and family.

Following a series of stalking incidents, rival Apple has advised Android smartphone owners to download an app.

To detect AirTags, the tech giant has taken the unusual step of releasing an app on its main competitor’s platform.

The device is designed to aid in the recovery of misplaced items such as keys.

However, there have been an increasing number of reports of stalkers abusing the technology.

Last week, police in the United States revealed that one victim discovered an AirTag on their vehicle.

“Unknown Accessory Detected – This Item Has Been Moving With You For A While,” said the person, who received the message on their Apple device.

While Apple’s iOS includes such notifications by default, Android users are still at risk.

That’s why Apple decided to make a Tracker Detect app available to those who don’t own an iPhone.

“Tracker Detect” searches for item trackers that have been separated from their owners and are compatible with Apple’s Find My network, according to Apple.

“AirTag and compatible devices from other companies are among these item trackers.

“If you believe someone is tracking your location with AirTag or another device, you can scan to see if they are.”

There have been numerous other cases of people being tracked using AirTags, including swimwear model Brooks Nader, who revealed how a stalker planted one on her and tracked her home.

It will chirp after 8 to 24 hours if an AirTag is traveling with an unregistered person.

If the iPhone is running iOS 14.5 or later, it will also receive a notification.

If an iPhone user finds an unknown AirTag in their possession, they can tap it to get the serial number and instructions on how to disable it.

The company first discussed extending something similar to Android users in June, following an outcry over safety concerns.

The app can detect not only Apple’s AirTags, but also other compatible tracking devices.

