All Apple fans should try these three HIDDEN iPhone tricks right now.

YOU MIGHT THINK YOU’VE TRYED EVERY FEATURE THE iPhone HAS TO OFFER, BUT Apple never fails to surprise.

Here are three of the iPhone’s less well-known but extremely useful features.

If you make a typing error on your iPhone, you can undo it by swiping three fingers to the left of the screen.

A quick toolbar should appear after a single tap with three fingers.

There’s a redo button, an undo button, and cut and paste options in this hidden iPhone toolbar.

It’s impolite to drop the phone on someone in the middle of a conversation, but there is a way to make a bad connection look real.

You can use Airplane mode on your iPhone to get out of an awkward phone call.

This should result in a call failure error message rather than a signal that you have just hung up.

Night Shift, an Apple feature, may aid in better sleep.

It can help to reduce the amount of blue light that your iPhone emits into your eyes.

Blue light is known for disrupting sleep because it blocks the hormone melatonin, which is responsible for making you sleepy.

Select “Display andamp; Brightness” from the drop-down menu under “Settings.”

You can enable Night Shift here, as well as set a timer for it to turn on and off automatically throughout the day.

