ALL Google Chrome users are urged to change their security settings immediately.

ALL Google Chrome users are advised to update their security settings immediately.

These days, internet users are much more concerned about their privacy and data.

People are more cautious than ever after a string of high-profile incidents in recent years, such as the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Google Chrome, as the most popular web browser, is well-known for its privacy policies.

While Google has improved its ability to open the lid under the hood of Chrome, there is still more you can do yourself.

It’s also pretty simple, thanks to downloadable extensions.

A number of widely used extensions are available to stop trackers in their tracks.

Visit the Chrome Web Store to begin.

Cookie Autodelete, uBlock Origin, Privacy Badger, and HTTPS Everywhere are just a few of the best CNET has reported on.

Cookie AutoDelete, for example, promises to give you “control over your cookies.”

It removes unwanted cookies from closed tabs while keeping the ones you want.

Privacy Badger, on the other hand, claims to “learn to block invisible trackers automatically.”

It’s worth noting that extensions are only compatible with Chrome on the desktop; on mobile, you might want to use DuckDuckGo instead.

Chrome also has a feature that allows you to manage third-party cookies more effectively.

Simply go to Settings, then Privacy and Security.

Find Cookies and other site data under this.

Block third-party cookies is the next option.

