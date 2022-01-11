All Instagram users have been warned to check their privacy settings TODAY or risk being tracked.

All Instagram users have been warned to check their privacy settings RIGHT NOW or risk being tracked.

Instagram can display when you’re online and when you were last active.

When you sign up for Instagram, this is turned on by default.

It is, however, entirely possible to turn it off.

You won’t be able to see when other people are online if you turn it off.

However, for those concerned about their privacy, it’s a worthwhile trade-off.

What’s the best way to turn it off?

On an iPhone or Android, open the Instagram app and go to your profile.

Select Privacy from the drop-down menu in Settings.

Select Activity Status and toggle the toggle to Off.

This means that people you follow or have privately messaged will no longer be able to see when you were last online.

People who aren’t in that category wouldn’t have been able to see your status in the first place.

It also disables Show When You’re Active Together in DMs, which hides your activity status.

Next to usernames and photos, the online status is represented by a green name.

In addition, next to the person’s name in your DMs, you’d see a recent activity status.

On a PC, untick the box next to Show Activity Status in Settings andgt; Privacy andamp; Security.

Importantly, turning off your Activity Status has no effect on your read receipts.

Although you can “Restrict” an account so that they can’t see when you’ve read messages, there’s no way to turn off read receipts all at once.

However, this restricts your interactions in other ways, making it a less-than-ideal solution.

Turning off Activity Status is a great idea for people who are concerned about their privacy – and the risk of stalkers.

