All iPhone users should be aware of a WhatsApp hack that takes only a few seconds to implement.

WHATSAPP is a fantastic way to communicate with friends and share photos and videos, but are you using it correctly?

A clever iPhone feature can help you save a lot of space on your device.

WhatsApp will save media to your camera roll by default when you first set it up.

If a friend sends you a photo or video, it will be saved on your phone right away.

This may appear to be a good idea, but if you’re a frequent WhatsApp user, it’s not so good.

The main issue is that when you have a lot of chats and a lot of group conversations, the media load can quickly become overwhelming.

And if you’re in multiple groups for a long time, you’ll most likely end up with a lot of photos you didn’t want to begin with.

There’s a way to get rid of the weird memes, weird photos, and boring videos that are clogging up your iPhone.

WhatsApp has a setting that prevents photos and videos from being saved to your device automatically.

You can unlock media by tapping it when it arrives.

If you prefer, you can simply ignore it.

However, it is a quick and painless way to free up space on your iPhone in the future.

First, make sure your WhatsApp app is up to date in the App Store.

After that, open WhatsApp and go to the Settings tab.

Then select Chats, and then Save to Camera Roll from the drop-down menu.

You’ll want to toggle that setting to Off.

This means you can still view WhatsApp images and videos, but they won’t be saved to your camera roll automatically.

You can always toggle the setting back to On if you change your mind.

This option is also available for specific WhatsApp groups.

You can change the Save to Camera Roll settings by tapping a person or group chat on WhatsApp and then going into their settings (by tapping on their name).

So, if you have a particularly media-obsessed group, you can set an individual chat to stop storing photos.

In other news, Google Chrome users are being advised to uninstall the software.

Facebook recently changed its name to Meta.

The best iPhone 13 deals can be found here.

Also, take a look at your Facebook rejection folder, which is hidden by default.

Infosurhoy Do you have a story you’d like to share with the Infosurhoy Tech and Science team?