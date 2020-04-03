All Star Trek Picard episodes stream free for a month

CBS just made all episodes of Picard (the Star Trek series) free for the viewing for a month. They’ve done this for at least two reasons. One, basically everyone in the world is under some form of quarantine due to COVID-19 (coronavirus). Two, the best way to get people to join your subscription payment service is to get them to sign up with a “free” offer that keeps them signed up once it’s expired.

This signing up for the CBS All Access system will also give the user access to a number of other programs. The subscription connects the user with all the episodes of all of the Star Trek shows owned by CBS, which means…

– Star Trek: The Original Series

– Star Trek: The Animated Series

– Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

– Star Trek: Discovery

– Star Trek: Enterprise

– Star Trek: Picard

– Star Trek: Short Treks

– Star Trek: The Next Generation

– Star Trek: Voyager

This collection also includes some of the Star Trek movies, but not ALL of the Star Trek movies.

– Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

– Star Trek VII: Generations

– Star Trek VIII: First Contact

– Star Trek X: Nemesis

This service includes an oddly sparse collection of movies, actually – approximately 52 movies in all. If you’re looking for a streaming service that’s not just all about television shows, this isn’t it. It’s all about shows like Beverly Hills 90210, Blue Bloods, Bull, CSI, Gunsmoke, Madam Secretary, NCIS, Nash Bridges, Melrose Place, The Twilight Zone, Twin Peaks.

CBS All Access also includes a number of live station feeds – depending on your physical location. You’ll likely get something to the tune of: CBS (local station), CBSN (24/7 news), CBS Sports HQ, and ET live. You’ll have the choice of signing up with a $6 service that has commercial breaks, or a $10 service with no commercials, and with the code GIFT, you’ll get the period until the 23rd at no charge.