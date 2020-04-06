All The Games That Have Been Delayed Due To Coronavirus

As the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak spreads throughout the world, delaying movies, cancelling sporting events and closing businesses, it’s inevitable that game production will be impacted as well.

Sony has said that it doesn’t expect coronavirus to impact the planned release of the PS5, though first-party games for the PS4 could yet be affected. Microsoft has warned about manufacturing delays with certain product lines, but has confirmed that the Xbox Series X is still on schedule. Both new consoles are expected to release this year.

A number of games have been delayed as teams have to abide by lockdown and self-isolation, including some big-name titles. Here’s every delay we know of so far.

Probably the biggest name to have been affected by the crisis, Sony has pushed the release of the highly-anticipated sequel back indefinitely, due to coronavirus “preventing us from providing the launch experience our players deserve.” Naughty Dog further clarified that logistical issues would impact ideal launch conditions, such as a simultaneous global launch.

Unlike other games that have been delayed, the issue is not development but the final push towards release–likely impacted by the fact that The Last Of Us 2 is such a big title for Sony.

Sony has also pushed back Iron Man VR, announcing the delay at the same time as The Last Of Us 2. Iron Man VR is a PSVR game developed by Camoflaj, already having been delayed by a few months to give the developers more time to refine it.

While already out for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, Switch players will have to wait a little longer for The Outer Worlds. This delay has been caused by impacts to the developer of the Switch port Virtuos, a company based in Singapore with offices across China.

With the delay being announced in early February, The Outer Worlds on Switch now has a new release date of June 5.

Besthesda’s big update for Fallout 76, designed to bring the game more in line with what players expect from a Fallout game, has also been delayed as developers transition to working from home. Originally scheduled for April 7, it’s now coming a week later on April 14. The Steam launch of Fallout 76 has also been pushed to April 14.

Originally scheduled for release in April, the dungeon-crawling Minecraft spinoff has been delayed and will now release on May 26 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox One.

Earlier in March, an update on the game’s Twitter account warned of potential delays due to changes in workflow, with teams working from home due to coronavirus. The Minecraft Dungeons team were still working towards an April release at that point.