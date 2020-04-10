All The New Nintendo Switch Games Releasing On The Eshop This Week

Nintendo has detailed its Nintendo Eshop downloads for the week, and it’s leading with its first holiday event for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The Bunny Day event is set to take place this Sunday, April 12–though the festivities have already been underway with egg-collecting.

Those eggs, which for a while were a little too plentiful, can be used to create special Bunny Day themed furniture, flooring, and decorations. That mostly means the special items will be pastel-colored and round. Eggs will be easier to find on Bunny Day itself if you want to participate in a very thematic egg hunt.

Though the announcement doesn’t mention it, Animal Crossing is also getting its first fishing tournament over the weekend as well.

The rest of this week’s Eshop downloads is composed of an additional 19 games either out now or coming over the next week. And it’s all paired with a sizable Nintendo Eshop Spring Sale, so check out some of the deals you can snag.