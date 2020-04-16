All the things we can’t unsee in the PS5’s new controller

Sony revealed the PlayStation 5’s new controller — the DualSense — on Tuesday, promising haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, a “create” button, and the ability to chat without a headset.

It also features a new design, with all kinds of pareidolia potential in its lines, buttons, and contrasting shades. So, like it or hate it, you know what must come next: Bring on the fan art!

Myself, I think the controller looks like a stormtrooper baked a croissant. But I don’t have the illustration talent necessary to bring that interpretation to life. Closest I’ve seen so far is this one, from bosslogic on Instagram:

#PS5 I like it ❤️

A post shared by Bosslogic (@bosslogic) on Apr 7, 2020 at 5:29pm PDT

Fortunately (or not), many other fans on social media offered their own takes on what the new gamepad reminds them of.

Naturally, some in this ResetEra thread are disappointingly horny, so beware. Among the safe(r)-for-work takes, we start with Strong Bad, who sees his older brother, Strong Mad, in the design.

Now, I love that brother Graw Mad’s distinctive shape is so ingrained in all y’alls that you see him in this controller…

But THIS is all I see (and now I can’t unsee): https://t.co/mYrWUNqPsZ pic.twitter.com/C3Zn1r8cWi

Whereas Twitter user BOW999 seems to see Strong Sad’s beefy traps and delts in the DualSense’s arcing shape:

pic.twitter.com/reY5QsckKZ

IGN’s Brian Altano can’t unsee a different coveralls-wearing character:

I can’t unsee Super Mario’s overalls in the new #PlayStation5 controller pic.twitter.com/FFAplGmoyR

Twitter user @kyoutasab came up with this original concept — a floating droid sidekick that emotes with its cord and light bar. (Although it does sort of resemble the star of Astro Bot Rescue Mission for PlayStation VR.)

PS5のコントローラーがゲームのサポートメカみたいで可愛かったです落書き pic.twitter.com/bBNKGms44g

Of course, it could just be a mascot concept for the new console. Anyone remember the Joy-Con Pup?

Bethesda Softworks’ Elizabeth Zelle issued a style ruling on what a particular icon now means.

A whole button dedicated to honking is a galaxy-brain move from Sony. pic.twitter.com/ZXhJDRzotI

Back to bosslogic, they also somehow saw Majin Buu’s pants in the DualSense’s grip:

Buu’d up #PS5

A post shared by Bosslogic (@bosslogic) on Apr 7, 2020 at 7:38pm PDT

JackIreland_200’s tankini interpretation is shared by many:

It’s been seen and cannot be unseen…#PS5 #DualSense pic.twitter.com/xrfYwQUwCW

How about a DualSense based on the Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Game & Learn Controller?

DualSense 5 Controller #PS5 #ps5controller pic.twitter.com/rWrytcboEu

And now we have them rendered in the PS4’s Dreams for the first time, too:

It’s official, here are the new controler #DualSense and #PlayStation5 design… Or maybe it’s just a creation #MadeInDreams ? pic.twitter.com/0E3BWW6Q3f

And here’s another concept — the DualSense as a pesky spider sentry-bot.

変形してほしい pic.twitter.com/3K4YKG3RQu

Anyway, stormtrooper croissants! Someone get on that for me.

