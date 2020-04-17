all XP coin locations for the Midas challenge

For the challenges of Week 9 of Season 2 of Fortnite, you must collect XP coins. Here are the various locations on the game map, according to their rarity.

[Updatedon17[Misàjourle17 April 2020 at 2:31 p.m.] Fortnite Week 9 is now rolled out. For players, this is an opportunity to receive a series of new challenges, and to get a lot of XP to unlock new levels in the combat pass. Some of you have already passed level 100, but it’s not over yet. For the first time in Fortnite’s history, you can go further by gaining experience and acquiring legendary skins, in gold. One of the challenges of this new week is to collect 5 coins of XP.

On the map below (which we owe to SquatingDog), you can find all of the locations of these rooms. This map will still be valid for the next few weeks, and you can easily keep it to maximize your sessions and gather a large amount of experience. For players who are behind on the combat pass, this is the opportunity or never. As you can see, there are XP coins everywhere. Most of them have been there since the release of season 2, but others are added to each update.

How to get the Deadpool X-Force skin?

The classic Deadpool skin arrived in Week 7, and a maskless variant was available in Week 8. Now, based on the v12.40 patch files, a new edition with new colors will be available . For this variant, you have to find the “Deadpool shorts” and “salute your pants”. Thanks to @iFireMonkey on Twitter, we know the instructions to come.

As we are used to, the first of these challenges is to be performed directly in the game menus. Chances are that it is in the locker of Midas. When the challenges are online, we will not fail to give you a tutorial on this subject. The pants have already been located in two places. The challenges, however, might point you to one or both of the two pairs. The first pants are at the Yacht. However, it is likely that Fortnite is directing us towards pants which appeared recently, which is at the top of Mont Kay. Here is a video for its exact location!

Season 2 is officially postponed!

Epic Games intended to resume the seasonal rhythm concerning the duration of its seasons on Fortnite. Unfortunately, as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic and the widespread containment that extends to development teams, the studio was forced to push the deadline. While it was originally scheduled for April 30, 2020, the transition to Season 3 will not take place until June 4.

This confirms the previous leaks that we had reported to you, which rightly evoked the addition of several additional content. In this sense, Epic Games wanted to reassure its players. If season 3 doesn’t land in two weeks, users can expect “a lot” of additional content in the coming days. We then learn that “new gameplay, new challenges, XP bonuses and a few other surprises” will be gradually deployed.

It is not the first time that Fortnite has seen its extended season. Indeed, season 1 of chapter 2 has been extended by several weeks, from its initial end date in December 2019 to February 2020. During this extension, the developers had held various events such as a preview of Star Wars Episode IX and a Harley Quinn crossover. We can expect a similar phenomenon, related to the Marvel theme and more specifically Deadpool!

Chapter 2 – Season 2 has been extended. Plenty more coming this season: fresh gameplay, new Challenges, XP bonus & more! Additional info here: https://t.co/H5Obesm3qf – Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 14, 2020

The v12.40 update and its associated leaks

This is an exceptional situation, due to the coronavirus pandemic which has shaken up the activities of the Epic Games studios. Thus, a v12.40 update was deployed as part of the season extension, introducing some changes and especially bug fixes. There are also several data that will be used for the next updates. Numerous files have been found by dataminers, including a new weapon.

The MistyBop had already been spotted a few days ago, by leakers. We have, once again, confirmation that it will appear soon in the game. We do not yet know if it is the next days of the next weeks. However, for the majority of players, it will consist of a special rocket launcher, which is intended to eliminate the choppas, in other words the helicopters which were introduced a few weeks ago. This is not all, since several files report a “Doomsday Device”. According to the data miners, this is an element that appears at the Agency level. From this observation, each indulges in fantasies. Most likely, this tool is related to the end of the season.

We also learn that the word “Arsenic” has been found in the lines of code. It would then be a new game mode, which would be similar to the “Infected” mode. According to the first elements that we have in our possession, there would be a team with special abilities: we speak of “double jump”, immunity against falls, against storms and ability to “shout”, which would be a first in Fortnite history.

New Playlist got added ” Arsenic ” Looks like an LTM infection with abilities such as ” Growl ”, ” Double Jump ” and more. pic.twitter.com/l7J1YXl0Aj – FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) April 15, 2020

Next Marvel weapons identified by a leak?

The Fortnite game files often indicate in advance what will be the next content arrivals. The datamineurs are having a great time and do not fail to warn us. This time it’s Spedicey1 which indicates on Twitter that two new weapons are about to arrive on the battle royale. One of them would be a double overpowered pistols, bearing the image of Deadpool.

Again, Deadpool is a character already widely implemented in Fortnite content. But it was essentially cosmetic, and not a new brand new arsenal. Two weapons were identified, the first being called “MistyBop” and the second would be double pistols (from Deadpool). The latter seem interesting because of their damage: 43 / 36.55 / 32.55 depending on whether you are close / mid-distance / long range. The loader would carry a total of 18 rounds of ammunition.

The “MistyBop” is more enigmatic. It would be based on an “infinite” charger, and would cause 50 points of damage per hit. To compensate for these unusual characteristics, it would suffer from a 5 second recharge time. Difficult therefore to say with certainty what form this new weapon will take. Under the tweet of the leaker, some argue that it could be a proximity mine, but the weapon already exists so there is no reason to name it differently. More likely, it could be a new telescopic assault rifle, or a pump assault rifle.

MistyBop [rare]:

– Damage: 50.0

– ClipSize: infinite

– ReloadTime: 5.0 Deadpool’s Dual Pistols:

– Damage CLOSE: 43.0

– MID Damage: 36.55

– LONG Damage: 32.25

– ClipSize: 18

– ReloadTime: 2.7 – spedicey1 (@ spedicey1) March 6, 2020

The new “Blue Legends” skins are available

Epic Games continues to spoil its players. After adding several game modes, an optimized faction system that is renewed every week and skins linked to Deadpool, Fortnite is back in the game by offering 3 magnificent scalable skins. They have a texture similar to potions that allow you to recover from the shield in play.

To get these skins and therefore the pack, you will have to pay 2000 V-Bucks. A trailer has also been unveiled, highlighting all the possibilities they offer. As we can see, they are scalable: but unlike the previous models, they evolve within a game. When you consume a slurp type drink, to recover from the shield, you will see your appearance change. In total, there are 3 skins:

Bluevy Jonesy’s outfit

The Bluebush Cartridge outfit

The Leviathan outfit of the bleuvage

A Travis Scott skin to come?

For several seasons, Fortnite has multiplied collaborations with known entities. This season, it’s Marvel who is highlighted with Deadpool, but it seems that it does not stop there. Dataminers go on a hunt for discoveries and it did not take them long to find the first concrete results. According to ShiinaBR, a skin with the image of rapper Travis Scott is in the cards. In several lines of code, the name of the American star is mentioned.

This would not be the first time for Epic Games, which had already collaborated a few months ago with the artist Marshmello. He then had a live concert in the game, a first. Above all, a skin for him had been available in the shop, a few hours later. Fortnite seems to be setting the scene, with an even more popular star. To illustrate his leak, this datamineur also published a screen (in low resolution) of the supposed skin to come.

RUMOR: This is how the Travis Scott skin is going to look like. I wasn’t able to confirm the authenticity of this picture as of right now, but to me it looks pretty real. (Orignally posted by @TwoAirportHobos, Picture edited by @HYPEX) pic.twitter.com/Oqcl4OIat9 – ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 17, 2020

Are the vending machines back soon?

As is now customary, the addition of an update generates a huge amount of data mixing, with a number of additions. That’s when minor data makes their discoveries. That’s not all, since bugs usually appear in response to this new data. This was the case yesterday, for the streamer Sheilabelila. While walking around Frenzy Farm, he came across a vending machine briefly.

The option to buy a weapon was available, the item disappeared after a few seconds. He said he was excited about the return of these very practical machines. However, some believe that this is a bug, causing old data to reappear, which is not doomed to return in the future. On the other hand, it is surprising that they occur soon after the addition of new data. It is therefore logical to think that the developers of Fortnite are about to relocate the vending machines, or at least to reuse them. For the time being, they are temporarily replaced by the weapon improvement system, which was unveiled during Chapter 2.

9 new consumables have leaked

As often, it was not until Fortnite’s v12.20 update that they got their hands on new lines of code, in anticipation of future content additions. FireMonkey, a well-known data collector in the community, found no less than nine new consumables in the title’s .ini files. We thus find bananas, new species of mushrooms and even corn. Some were present in the past, such as mushrooms which add a shield, or apples which restore 5 hit points.

We also discover the Apple Sun – literally Apple Sun – which is also a consumable. This seems to offer a unique effect, which would explain a certain rarity. According to the leaker, this could allow players to hover, or even fly. A significant asset at the end of the game. For the rest of the items on the list, we have no indication of what they will bring. Also, no date has been given regarding the addition of these new features.

New Consumable Tags added in v12.20 [.ini files]

– Apple

– Banana

– Cabbage

– Coconut

– Corn

– Pepper

– Shield Mushroom

– Slurp Mushroom

– Apple Sun [Can Jump To Deploy]? – FireMonkey Fortnite Intel (@iFireMonkey) March 17, 2020

Where to find katanas from Deadpool

For Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 2, you can get weekly rewards if you have a Battle Pass. This week, the famous Deadpool katanas are to be found. They equip themselves with the location of backpacks.

The first step to get this famous sesame is to go to HQ. To do this, you must click on the ventilation ductfrom the “Battle Pass” menu. Then all you have to do is click on the katanas. The first is in the Maya improvement room, not far from the arms showcase. The second is attached to the wall near the computer, directly in the HQ. Like all weekly rewards of this type, there are two steps. You have just completed the first, the second challenge is to damage opposing structures. Child’s play, achievable in a few parts. Then you can get this reward, which will equip your character’s back!

Epic Games finally tackles the glitch of the marking system

While Season 2 started on February 20, 2020, it appears that Fortnite is relaunching at a rate of one update every two weeks. We invite you to dwell on a change in gameplay, which impacts millions of players. Several weeks ago, we were reporting complaints from part of the PC community. The latter believed that players with a controller were advantaged by the aiming assistance systems. Epic Games reacted by removing the legacy target, but the rumble persisted. Crossplay, which is imposed between communities, is causing a lot of debate. In fact, it is generally accepted that playing the keyboard and the mouse gives you an advantage. However, this is not necessarily the case in Fortnite, because of the aiming aid and especially the aiming mechanisms. The recoil, for example, is not the same for a gamer controller.

Everything changed with the last update, March 31st. Now, all players, regardless of their support, are housed in the same boat. The update therefore greatly benefits keyboard and mouse players, who no longer suffer from this disadvantage treatment. The recoil is reduced, just like the “bloom” linked to the magnification of the cursor when you shoot. It will be necessary to see in the long term whether this correction makes it possible to rebalance the game between the communities. Over the course of its history, Fortnite has constantly made fixes on various media. Proof that the two are equal: several professional players have turned to the use of a controller, a first in the history of e-sport!

Epic Games fixes aiming assistance

This is the great debate surrounding Fortnite, in these months of February and March 2019: theaim assist, that is to say the aid for long distance aiming, greatly benefits console players compared to PC enthusiasts. One trick is to quickly press between the L2 and R2 keys, so that you can automatically target an enemy … sometimes invisible. What cause heated exchanges between the two communities, one accusing the other of enjoying a clear advantage. And in fact, difficult to prove them wrong: this technique allows in particular to spot enemies through the walls, or in the middle of wheat fields. Here is a video illustrating the phenomenon:

Epic Games, after having let sink for several months, finally decides to react. A proper nerve will be brought to the aiming aid this March 13. If it does not disappear completely (which would give an advantage to keyboard / mouse players), this assistance will be greatly reduced. Only the “linear” aid will remain. The latter only applies to short distances, and therefore does not make it possible to spot enemies through the walls.

To prevent your settings from being lost, Epic has added an option allowing players to save their current sensitivities. To do this, simply go to the game settings menu and navigate to the “Controller options” tab.

With the improvements weve made to Aim Assist, we plan to remove the Use Legacy Look Controls setting on March 13. To use the new settings and maintain your legacy sensitivities, select Copy from Legacy in the Controller Options and toggle off Use Legacy Look Controls. ” pic.twitter.com/Latu1j0KNc – Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 6, 2020

The next major events are postponed

Epic Games a ad Fortnite tournaments with cash prizes will not be held until performance issues affecting players and servers have been resolved. “Our goal is to improve performance before launching any competition with prizes“.

A decision that therefore directly affects the Fortnite World Cup, a major event, the largest in the calendar year. Last year, it was organized in New York for the first time and the reward amounted to 30 million euros. More importantly, it is an opportunity to offer a great publicity. Over 2.5 million spectators attended this e-sport event. 40 million players had participated in the eliminatory tests.

It is therefore through a technical setback that Epic Games justifies this cancellation, which would have nothing to do with the coronavirus. Players are also placing themselves on this field and believe that it is a consequence of the recent change of graphics engine Unreal Engine Chaos. But if the technical problems are resolved, it is a safe bet that these events bringing together thousands of people in a confined space will be canceled…

Access to the game limited due to coronavirus?

While the safety instructions could increase in the coming hours, French operators are thinking of limiting the connection of the French in favor of telework. They can notably rely on the example of Italy, which, since its complete containment, has seen its Internet traffic grow by 70%. It was Luigi Gubitosi, the CEO of Italian Telecom who revealed it. Same story in France, where operators fear a similar development. In response, Arthur Dreyfuss, the president of the French Telecoms Federation indicates that some may limit certain activities.

The maneuver consists of a reduction in Internet activities linked to entertainment, in favor of those vital for telework and therefore, the professional world. French infrastructures are efficient and can absorb peaks of activity. However, the absence of several technicians could cause problems. The reduction of a parcel of Internet speed will only occur when a saturation occurs. The main entertainment giants are concerned: Netflix, YouTube, Fortnite etc.

A situation which could have negative repercussions on certain trades, which depend on these sectors: one can think of streamers, for example.

Fortnite: soon warnings in case of too long session?

Fortnite has long come under fire from critics for its appeal to children, who don’t seem to know when to stop playing. The battle royale would include a new set of limitations and warnings designed to keep people from playing excessively long. As often, the information comes to us from data miners, and more specifically from FireMonkey.

One of these warnings says: “You have been online for 3 consecutive hours. In-game earnings will now be reduced by 50% and challenge progression has been disabled. For your own health, please log out and rest. Proper exercise is good for your body“Fortnite could even go further by proposing real penalties for the player, who would be very clearly encouraged to withdraw.

Although this limit has not yet been officially communicated or implemented, it appears to correspond to Chinese minors’ gaming laws that appeared last year. With regard to Europe, it is possible that warning messages may appear at stake, without the sanctions. A process already used by Nintendo, for example!

You have been online for 3 hours accumulatively. The in-game gainings will be lowered by 50% from now on and challenge progress has been disabled. For your own health, please log-off and get some rest. Appropriate physical exercise is good for your body – FireMonkey Fortnite Intel (@iFireMonkey) March 3, 2020

Find out more

No season 11 for this time in Fortnite, Epic Games has chosen to make a reboot of its battle royale game on October 15 in order to revive the competitive aspect of Fortnite with a brand new card. It is therefore season 1 of chapter 2 of Fortnite which started on October 15 with great fanfare after a real blackout imposed on players for almost two days. A monumental coup de comm which generated the concern of gamers. The developers simply played with their patience and so here is the launch of a new season of Fortnite with many new features including swimming mechanics but also the appearance of boats as well as a new Battle Pass whose missions have been reimagined and whose the rewards go up to 1500 V Bucks!

With the arrival of Fortnite Chapter 2, Epic Games took the opportunity to redesign its Combat Pass system (or Battle Pass for English speakers). This still costs 950 V Bucks (about 10 € real money) and offers you to rub yourself on many new missions in order to gain experience by playing (eliminating enemies but also engaging in many other activities like excavating chests and completing various challenges). Once all these challenges have been successfully completed, you can now earn up to 1,500 V Bucks, more than before! This will allow you to buy the Combat Pass for the following season but also to treat yourself in the in-game store by buying, for example, skins for your character!

Epic Games promises a second chapter with a faster pace in terms of news on Fortnite, an evolving scenario and a well-defined theme: “Top Secret” espionage. The entire Chapter 2 season 2 was released on Thursday, February 20, 2020 after a two-week postponement. The player must now choose between two factions: Ghost (ghost) or Shadow (shadow).

Changes on the map

As with every big update, the combat pass is reset to zero with exclusive content. But this is also the case of the card, which is slightly revised and brings its share of novelties. Some modifications have taken place on certain corners of the map, or in the center with the appearance of Eye Land. This new complex is part of the theme of this season, since it is a headquarters of secret agents. Several hidden tunnels are scattered across the map, and allow you to move quickly between hiding places. They walk in both directions and are located everywhere on the map. An interesting addition to flee or quickly join your allies. Most take the form of a public toilet, but they are also found in the form of a trash can.

Content is also enriched

Content is also expanding with new weapons and items. Minigun, rifle, pistol, bow, all of this new arsenal is part of espionage. Likewise, “sidekick” NPCs appear in some places. It is possible to fight them (they are aggressive) and pocket a reward thanks to the chest they leave behind their corpse. They are only available partly classic or in arena mode. This update notably introduces 6 mythical weapons. Also, the stick of dynamite, which was no longer available, is making a comeback.

A new “cardboard box” object allows you to hide inside and move around. It is a variant of the late bush. You might think it’s a nod to the Metal Gear Solid franchise. It is also possible to shoot from the cardboard, or to get out of it instantly to surprise your opponents.

The creative mode, also concerned

Three new islands will enrich Fortnite’s Creative mode. We thus find The Shark, the flat reception with grid and the flying reception. But that’s not all, since a yacht is set up at location H1 on the map. Located off the coast, it is difficult to access, but promises a nice reward (a variant of golden AK).

The arrival of the second chapter of Fortnite introduced 6 new agents. Epic Games has declined them in a “solid gold” version. However, it will take a hell of a lot of hours to unlock them. Unlike the first season of Chapter 2 of Fortnite, accumulating experience will do something. It is possible to go beyond level 100, and the developers intend to exploit this characteristic. This is how it will be possible to obtain the gold skins from the “Top Secret” agents. The datamineurs have notably discovered the progression objectives, 6 in number.

Midas Gold: level 100

Brutus Or: level 140

Gold meowkey: level 180

Maya Gold: level 220

Skye Or: level 260

Banana Gold: level 300

Long-term goals, therefore, which will probably motivate hard-core players. Remember that this second chapter should be shorter than the previous one. We can estimate that it will end within two months. The well informed HYPEX estimates that we are already at 10% of the progress of this chapter … Which leaves a relatively short time to unblock everything.

An exclusive skin is available for PS Plus members

This skin called “Precise Patroller” is an exclusive in-game cosmetic pack that will only be available for Fortnite players on PlayStation 4. It comes mainly in blue, silver and black and goes with Sony’s PlayStation. The “Precision Bag” is a backpack also included. Generally speaking, the “Precise Patrolman” is dressed in a hooded sweatshirt, a beanie, sunglasses and a helmet. It has a radio and two grenades, but they are purely aesthetic.

Simply subscribe to the PS + service to take advantage of this offer. Epic Games has a tradition of offering this type of exclusive cosmetic to players on all consoles in order to strengthen their partnership with different brands. We’re thinking of Twitch Prime skins in particular, but Microsoft and the Xbox One S have also received exclusive skins. As a reminder, Fortnite is available in crossplay and you can obviously display them to taunt your opponents (or teammates)

Epic Games offers you to quickly but surely secure your account against hacks. And to better convince its players, the American studio offers rewards to find in the game. Concretely, two-factor authentication, also called A2F, requires the player to do a second check after the classic connection. After entering their password, the player will be asked to confirm their identity through a dedicated application (Google Authenticator for example) or by email.

The A2F is required in the event of a gift offered to one of its contacts, or for certain specific tournaments. To activate it, you must go to the Account settings, then in the section password and security . You then have the choice between activating thetwo-factor authenticationby e-mail or by the authenticator. In order to motivate players to further secure their account, Epic Games offers rewards accordingly. For Battle Royale players, you will get the emote Boogie down. For the “Save the world” mode, 50 arsenal slots will be given, and 10 of backpack. Finally, a legendary edition troll booty llama is to be recovered.

Fortnite – Available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, Android and iOS