Already bored by the DualSense color scheme? Check out these fan-made ideas

The fan mockups have already begun.

Sony decided to drop images of the next iteration in its DualShock controller lineup on this fine Tuesday afternoon. The DualSense, as it is officially called, will be the first of Sony’s controllers to launch with a two-toned design instead of a singular color. It is set to release alongside the PlayStation 5.

This time around it will be white and black split between different sections, and I have to say I’m a big fan of the design, especially when it’s accentuated by the new placement of the light bars aside the touchpad. But that hasn’t stopped people from reimagining it is some other colors. So let’s take a look at them.

Twitter user @orcastraw imagines a controller that replaces the black sections with a light pink, and it’s pretty damn stylish.

Okay, but what if it was pink?? pic.twitter.com/dA7XqiO6mP — Kaitlyn Molinas (@orcastraw) April 7, 2020

Other like this ResetEra user decided to see what the DualSense would look like with a more traditional color scheme, complete with a fully-colored PlayStation button.