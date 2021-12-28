A dangerous TikTok challenge is being TOLD to children, and Amazon Alexa has issued a warning about it.

According to a mother, her daughter asked Amazon’s Alexa for a “challenge” to complete, and it gave her a potentially fatal suggestion.

The 10-year-old was allegedly told by the Echo Dot to try the “outlet challenge,” which involves poking metal into a power outlet and has become popular on TikTok.

Kristin Livdahl took to Twitter to share Amazon’s startling response to her young daughter’s innocent query.

“Here’s something I found on the web,” she claimed the at-home assistant replied.

The challenge is simple, according to ourcommunitynow.com: “Plug a phone charger halfway into a wall outlet, then place a penny on the exposed prongs.”

Even though the message was most likely automated, it gave clear instructions on how to carry out the dangerous dare.

In January, the “outlet challenge” went viral on the video-sharing app TikTok.

Thousands of teenagers shared videos of themselves poking pennies into power outlets while halfway charging their phones to create a spark.

The app has since disabled searches for the challenge, which is only available in a few countries, and experts have warned parents and children about the potential for fire.

According to the Plymouth Fire Department in New Hampshire, two high school students tried it and two outlets were burned out.

“These actions are extremely dangerous and could potentially start a fire and cause thousands of dollars in property damage,” said Fire Chief Edward Bradley.

“Anyone in the vicinity could be seriously injured.”

However, Kristin wanted to warn other parents who might be aware of the challenge and have Alexa at home.

“Houston, we’ve got a major problem,” one responded.

“Companies should really know better than to put live unfiltered question answering systems on the internet,” wrote another.

A third inquired as to why the child had unrestricted access to the technology and was asking Alexa for challenges, to which Kristin replied: “As the weather gets colder, we have been doing some physical challenges from a Phy Ed teacher on YouTube, and she just wanted another one.”

I was standing right next to you.

“It was a gift, and I mostly use it as a timer and to listen to music and podcasts.”

Kristin’s tweet was met with an Amazon response, instructing her to contact the company directly via a link so that the company could “look into this further.”

She went on to say that the tech giant had responded again, saying they were “working with its developers on the issue.”

“Customer trust is at the heart of everything we do,” an Amazon spokesperson told Infosurhoy, “and Alexa is designed to provide accurate, relevant, and helpful information to customers.”

“As soon as we found out…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.