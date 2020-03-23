Amazon and Best Buy hack the price of Samsung wearables

Samsung is one tech giant that sells big appliances like refrigerators, washers, and 4K TVs, to portable gadgets like smartphones, tablets, and wearables. If you’re looking to sport either a smartwatch or a fitness tracker, you can count on Samsung’s lineup to support your on-the-go and active lifestyle. It sure won’t let you down with a battery life that can go for days on a single charge. Right now, you can even bank on up to $70 in savings from Amazon and Best Buy’s deals on two flagship models, the Galaxy Watch and Gear Fit2 Pro.

Those who want to rock the classic analog watch face without missing out on modern functionalities will surely be drawn to Samsung’s Galaxy Watch. With two size options, you’ll likely find the right size for your wrist. This sale, however, applies to the 42mm case that comes attached to a 20-millimeter strap. The silicone strap makes for a breathable fit and doesn’t get dirty easily but if it doesn’t quite match your style, you can easily swap it out in 30 seconds or less. You can also change and personalize the dial to your liking.

You’ll definitely be able to look to your wrist and tell more than the time. Its 1.2-inch Super AMOLED screen that boasts a 360 x 360-pixel resolution that doesn’t falter in any light. Durability then comes through as it is protected under Corning’s Gorilla DX+ glass. There is no doubt that this military-grade smartwatch can survive a few hits, extreme temperatures, and changes in pressures. Moreover, with water resistance to 50 meters, rains, splashes, would have no effect on it. You can even take it with you to the shower or the pool but the sauna, steam, and open waters remain to be unchartered territory.

The Galaxy Watch runs on Samsung’s Tizen wearable OS version 4.0 with 768MB of RAM and 1.5GHz processor to boost its battery life. You’ll be able to enjoy a fluid and speedy interface while navigation is a breeze with two buttons on the right and a rotating bezel. While it doesn’t lag behind touchscreen functionality, you’re in for a better view when scrolling through apps or widgets without your finger getting in the way. And Bixby can be activated to perform simple voice commands like tell you the weather or fish out your daily agenda.

Bluetooth allows iOS and Android devices to be in sync with the Galaxy Watch. But, since Samsung is under the Android umbrella, some features may vary. While both would receive smart notifications for calls, texts, and other app alerts, only Android users will be able to interact with them. They will be able to send quick replies and take direct calls with the integrated speaker/mic. iOS users, on the other hand, will only be able to read and dismiss them. Rest assured, contactless payments with cash registers that have NFC, music storage of up to 4GB and playback controls remain true for both platforms.

Fitness and health nuts would be glad that it doesn’t fall short in terms of wellness. It can accurately track a total of 39 workouts and automatically detect six workouts such as walking, running, and cycling within ten minutes. It even keeps you motivated to keep moving with a gentle buzz when its senses you’ve been inactive for a while. It surely keeps tabs of more than the typical steps, calories, and floors climbed with an untethered GPS that accounts for pace distance, and route. The Samsung Health app works exceptionally well with the built-in heart rate monitor to gauge your workout’s intensity as well as your sleep, and stress.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch is a sleek timepiece with a four-star rating in our review that packs quite a few tricks under the hood along with a 270mAh battery that can stretch up to three days depending on use. Grab it today or while Best Buy has it selling for only $260 instead of the usual $330.

Another Samsung wearable decorated with four stars in our review is the Gear Fit2 Pro. It flaunts an unassuming and subtle design that will seamlessly blend in with casual, work, and formal outfits. And the elastomer band, won’t bite into your skin. You’re guaranteed a comfortable viewing experience with a curved Super AMOLED display, but this time, in a slightly bigger and rectangular 1.5-inch touchscreen. It has a vertical interface so you wouldn’t have to turn your head to the side and two physical buttons are likewise in place to aid in navigation. One is used to wake and jump to the main app menu while the other transports you back to the previous screen.

Like the Galaxy Watch, it is also wired with Samsung’s very own Tizen OS along with 1.5GB of RAM. Once the Gear Fit2 Pro is connected to your Bluetooth-compatible Android or iOS device, smart notifications are instantly enabled and playback controls are accessible through its stand-alone music player. It does lack a microphone, so you’ll need a wireless headset if you’re keen on having a hands-free experience. But then, Samsung thankfully managed to squeeze in 4GB of storage for your music in case you can’t use your data to stream it online from Spotify.

As a full-fledged activity tracker, Samsung’s Gear Fit2 Pro is set and ready to go with a GPS, heart rate monitor, and of course the up to date Gear Fit and Samsung Health app. Just one glance can catch you up to the steps you took, calories you burned, floors climbed, and beats per minute. It can also auto-log exercises, record your water/caffeine intake, and is swim-ready for depths up to 50 meters. And to boost your performance further, you can take advantage of Under Armour’s goal crushing fitness apps.

Normally listing for $200, you can arm yourself with the Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro for just $150 on Amazon. Being approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card can take an extra $60 off, bringing its sale price down to just $90.

