Amazon delays its MMO, New World, due to coronavirus lockdown

Amazon Game Studios is delaying its massively multiplayer online game New World to August, according to a post on the game’s website. The studio cites the unexpected challenges of developing an MMO as a remote team while self-isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Previously, Amazon planned to release New World on Windows PC in May.

“We have made the hard decision to delay the release of New World until August 25, 2020 and the start of Closed Beta to July,” the developer wrote in a blog post. “Like most of you, our entire team has been sequestered as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic. While we are still making great progress, developing an ambitious MMO like New World remotely has introduced some challenges. We want to make sure that we have the time needed to make New World the very best it can be for our players. As a result, we’ve chosen to delay the game’s release in order to reach our quality bar as we work remotely for the foreseeable future.”

New World is a team-based, player-vs.-player-vs.-environment survival game with elements of exploration, resource exploitation, and expansion. The MMO is set on the fictional supernatural island of Aeternum in the 17th century, where players will battle an evil humanoid force mutated by a force known as the Corruption.

