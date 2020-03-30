Amazon delays shipping: Here’s where you can get online order deliveries in time

Amazon has delayed shipments temporarily on most goods except essential health and household products, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait a long time for your online orders. Most of the largest merchants in the U.S. still have fast shipping, and many also offer contact-free local pickups for online orders.

The companies listed below and their specifics may change over the next weeks and months. Today, however, if you’re looking for tech products, electronics, office supplies and equipment, home improvement items, including tools and furniture, or sporting goods and games, the following online merchants can get your orders delivered quickly.

Electronics, tools, home improvement and decor items, sporting goods, and games, the big box stores like Walmart, Target, and Costco carry a wide range of products.