Amazon discounts iPad Mini and iPad Pro in time for back-to-school

A new tablet is an ideal addition when you’re getting prepared for back-to-school season and right now, the Apple iPad Mini and iPad Pro are discounted as part of Amazon’s back-to-school sales. They’re ideal for both studying from campus and at home with current deals saving you between $25 and $51 on the high-end tablets.

With a $50 price cut, the Apple iPad Mini is only $350 and the ideal price for the discerning student who wants to enjoy some great Apple technology when they head back to class. The latest model, the Apple iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi) uses an A12 Bionic chip which is plenty fast enough to cope with all your preferred productivity app needs, while also giving you the ideal opportunity to dive into your favorite Apple Arcade games. It uses a 7.9-inch Retina Display with True Tone and Wide Colors technology so all the colors pop on screen and look fantastic.

There are other great features, too, like a Touch ID fingerprint sensor for security, an 8MP back camera and a 7MP FaceTime HD front camera for great selfies. Up to 10 hours of battery life means you won’t have to worry about recharging through the busiest of studying days.

With $50 off the usual price, the Apple iPad Mini is super appealing to those looking for something a little more portable than a laptop.

Ordinarily priced at $1,000, you can enjoy a modest reduction of $25 on Apple’s most powerful tablet yet — the Apple iPad Pro. The best iPad yet made by Apple, the iPad Pro 12.9 has an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display that means everything looks truly stunning. It uses technology like ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color to ensure that colors pop on screen at all times, so whatever you’re doing looks fantastic. An A12Z bionic chip means you get to enjoy the fastest processor available for any iPad right now, ensuring whether you’re playing a game or typing up a document, the iPad reacts super speedily.

128GB of storage means you won’t run out any time soon either, even if you’re snapping away with the tablet’s 12MP wide camera or 10MP Ultra Wide camera. If you’re keen to turn this into a form of laptop, there’s support for Apple’s Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil as well.

The $51 price reduction may be modest but discounts aren’t easy to come by for this high-end device so it could be ideal timing if you want to upgrade the device you rely on to study.