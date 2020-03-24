Amazon discounts iRobot Roomba robot vacuums by up to $210

Keeping up with housework can be challenging especially for those with a busy schedule. While it’s impossible to get rid of all these chores, you can at least lessen the load on your shoulders when you have a robot vacuum. This little helper has the tech needed to efficiently clean your floors with very minimal effort on your part.

The iRobot Roomba’s innovative features and excellent performance have made it a leading brand in the world of robot vacuums. Even with the rise of capable competitors, the Roomba line remains tough to beat. We’ve rounded up here highly rated models at varying price points, all of which are discounted on Amazon for as much as $213 off. Free up some time for you to relax or spend on more meaningful activities by taking advantage of these awesome Roomba deals.

The most affordable Roomba, the Roomba 614 is an ideal pick for anyone looking to automate their floor cleaning but who doesn’t want to splurge on the bells and whistles of more high-end models. Don’t take it as a sign of low quality, though. It may be an entry-level robot vacuum, but you can definitely count on it to deliver excellent cleaning on your floors.

With a patented three-stage system in place, the Roomba 614 sees effective dislodging and pickup of dirt, whether it be fine particles or large debris. It’s only 3.6 inches in height so it can roam under beds and other furniture without a problem. In addition to its cleaning head that automatically adjusts to keep the brushes and the surface being cleaned in close contact, this robot also boasts iAdapt navigation and Dirt Detect features. These technologies ensure smooth navigation on every section of the floor and more intense cleanups on high-traffic zones or areas that are frequently dirty.

The Roomba 614 is not Wi-Fi compatible and can’t be scheduled for cleaning; it just relies on the Clean button to start functioning. In terms of battery, iRobot claims it can deliver up to 90 minutes of cleaning time and will automatically return to the dock when low on juice. Kick-start spring cleaning by ordering this robot vacuum now for only $224 on Amazon.

The Roomba 675 is also a budget-friendly model but what makes it different from the 614 is that it can connect to Wi-Fi. This makes it convenient for you to start cleaning or to control the robot wherever you are. This is all done through the companion iRobot Home app where you can also set regular cleaning schedules. You can even control it hands-free once hooked up with an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant device.

The vacuuming process of this Roomba robot vacuum starts from the dual multi-surface brushes and edge-cleaning sweeping brush loosening and lifting particles like hair, dust, and debris from the floors. Dirt is picked up and then trapped into the section channel, leaving the area clean and spotless. The robot is also capable of providing complete floor coverage, seamless navigation, and deep cleaning on high-traffic zones, thanks to its full suite of intelligent sensors as well as the Dirt Detect technology.

The Roomba 675 is proof that a reliable Wi-Fi-connected robot vacuum doesn’t have to cost you an arm and a leg. Score it now on Amazon at a discounted price of $269.

The Roomba 960 hits the sweet spot between affordability and features, making it one of our favorite Roomba robot vacuums. It’s also ideal for households with or without pets. Its main power comes from its AeroForce three-stage cleaning system consisting of tangle-free multi-surface rubber brushes and strong suction. This system produces five times more suction power than the 600 series, allowing for enhanced performance on both hard floors and carpets. There’s also a high-efficiency filter that’s rated to capture 99% of even the tiniest of particles.

One of its more innovative features is the iAdapt 2.0 technology with vSLAM navigation. This guides the robot in keeping track of its location, resulting in seamless navigation around your home along with thorough coverage of all floors. Smart sensors are built into the device as well to help it roam around furniture and avoid bumps, drop-offs, and other obstacles. If there are places you don’t want the robot to go, you can easily set up the virtual wall barrier to create no-go zones.

Operating the Roomba 960 is a breeze. Apart from using the Clean button, you can set cleaning schedules through the companion app or control it with voice commands through a Google Assistant or Echo device. Get it now on Amazon for $449 and walk away with $201 in savings.

The iRobot Roomba i7 is a high-end model in the Roomba line. It shares similar features with the i7+ except that it does not include automatic dirt disposal and an enhanced charging station. Although it looks just like any other Roomba at first glance, iRobot claims it made significant improvements under the hood to deliver stronger floor cleaning.

Some of these upgrades include the Imprint Smart Mapping and the iAdapt 3.0. Smart Mapping uses cameras and sensors to guide the robot in identifying the layout of each room. After it learns your home’s floor arrangement, you can simply select what rooms and when they are to be cleaned through the app or voice commands (Alexa and Google Assistant compatible). The iAdapt 3.0, on the other hand, helps the robot keep track of the areas it has and hasn’t cleaned to deliver smooth and effective navigation.

Similar to other Roomba models, the i7 is equipped with an auto-adjust cleaning head, a powerful lifting suction, and dual multi-surface brushes to thoroughly clean a variety of floor types. It also has a high-efficientcy filter that can trap 99% of allergens and pet hair, making it a suitable helper for pet-friendly households.

Stay on top of daily dirt and pet hair piling up on your floors by getting your hands on the Wi-Fi-connected iRobot Roomba i7. It’s highly rated on Amazon, with customers raving that it’s a well-engineered product, a worthwhile investment, and a game-changer in home cleaning. It’s on sale right now on Amazon for $599.

