Amazon discounts the Google Pixelbook and other Chromebooks

Chromebooks have secured a position as great alternatives to traditional laptops. Specifically built for browsing the internet and handling modern web apps, this breed of computers run the Chrome OS – a Linux-based operating system developed by Google. Chromebooks also store data online and use Google apps, which explains why most models do not come with large hard drives.

Chrome OS laptops have evolved to be much better, faster, and sleeker within the last half-decade, which also means their prices have gone up. Fortunately, there are still a great number of options available that won’t burn a hole in your pocket. We’ve rounded up here three highly rated, brand-name models at varying price points, all of which are enjoying price cuts on Amazon. Jump on these Chromebook deals now and score as much as $161 in savings. All deals are subject to an instant additional $60 off when you are approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa.

A truly versatile laptop, the R11 comes with a 360-degree hinge so you can use it in a variety of ways. You can convert it into a tablet for on-the-go performance, pivot the screen for entertainment or screen sharing, or keep it in notebook mode for extensive typing and productivity. Whatever you use it for, it can identify the mode it’s in and then automatically adjust the sound and screen orientation. A dual-torque technology allows for flexibility in opening the lid coupled with strength for a wobble-free experience.

This Acer Chromebook has the Intel Celeron N3150 quad-core processor inside along with the Intel Burst technology. This combo may not be the fastest there is, but it’s sufficient for handling basic everyday computing tasks. The laptop also features the latest wireless MIMO technology for reliable network connection and video streaming, providing speeds up to three times faster than the older wireless technologies. Battery life is impressive, delivering an all-day power of up to 10 hours.

For visuals, Acer gave this laptop an 11.6-inch HD IPS touch display which makes it possible to surf, swipe, organize, and edit through your fingertips. The screen also flaunts the Zero Air Gap technology for shaper imagery along with reduced annoying reflections in direct sunlight.

Whether you’re using it as a secondary laptop or a productivity machine for school or work, you won’t go wrong with the Acer Chromebook R 11. This 2-in-1 can be yours at a sale price of $206 on Amazon.

Boasting a compact and lightweight profile, the Chromebook Plus V2 is easy to shove in your bag and won’t weigh you down. Samsung gave it a 2-in-1 hybrid design which allows its functionalities to surpass what a regular laptop can offer. There’s the laptop mode for extensive typing and full-on productivity and the tablet mode for convenient viewing and browsing. Artists and other creative professionals will also appreciate the precise built-in pen that never needs charging. From sketching and editing to writing and taking screenshots, the pen transforms the laptop into a digital sketchbook.

Under the hood, this Samsung Chromebook packs the Intel Celeron processor with an Intel HD Graphics 615 co-processor. This chip combo, backed by the extra boost of the 4GB of RAM, allows for smooth operation on everyday computing tasks like surfing the web, writing emails, and binge-watching on Netflix. Built-in storage is 64GB but can be beefed up to 400GB using a Micro-SD card.

It’s no surprise that laptops nowadays are built with a webcam, but Samsung kicked things up a notch with this computer by giving it a rear secondary camera. This additional camera is positioned on the keyboard deck and shoots with awesome 13-megapixel and autofocus capabilities. Simply fold it into tablet mode to capture clear photos and zoom in easily through the touchscreen.

The Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 is estimated to deliver a long battery life to keep you powered up through a full day of productivity, creativity, and multimedia consumption. Score this portable powerhouse on Amazon for only $389 instead of the standard $550 price tag.

If you want to go all-in on Google and have the cash to splurge on it, you might want to stick to the Google Pixelbook. It currently reigns as the best premium Chromebook, boasting an impressive set of features that make it a capable replacement for traditional laptops.

From the standpoint of design alone, the Google Pixelbook truly is a dream machine. It’s outfitted with a 360-degree hinge that stretches out its functionality in a variety of ways. These include the laptop mode for typing and productivity, the tent mode for creative work (Pixelbook Pen compatible), the tablet mode for more convenient interaction, and the entertainment mode for multimedia consumption. Simply put, this laptop can adapt to whatever you need it for.

At the heart of this Pixelbook variant is a seventh-generation Intel Core i5 processor. This powerful chip lets you zip through tasks even with multiple tabs open and can run 3D and mobile games without lag. Even multitasking and demanding browsing activities operate buttery smooth, thanks to the additional processing power provided by the 8GB of RAM. Overall operation is made even more convenient with the Google Assistant, which is readily accessible with just the touch of a key.

The Pixelbook excels in the display front as well. The software titan gave it an astounding 2,400 x 1,600-pixel resolution, outperforming the MacBook’s retina display. Matching its delightful picture quality are full-sounding speakers which further upscale the multimedia experience. The laptop also fares well in terms of battery life, delivering up to 10 hours of power or more with minimal usage.

While the Google Pixelbook comes at a higher price tag than most Chromebooks, its versatility and functionality fully justify it. So if you want some serious power in a Chromebook, don’t miss out on Amazon’s deal. Grab yours now at a discounted price of $899 and walk away with $100 in savings.

