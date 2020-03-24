Amazon drops huge deals on Arlo outdoor security cameras

The constant threat of crimes and violence in the community has made outdoor security cameras a home necessity. Whether you’re concerned about porch pirates, worried about break-ins, or want to do a bit of neighborhood watch, arming your home with a smart home security camera system is the way to go. It acts as a deterrent against the bad guys and can capture evidence in case of a security breach. Reputable, brand-name models can be expensive, but you don’t have to pay the full price as we’ve gathered here some amazing home security camera deals going right now on Amazon. Score up to a massive 51% off.

The Arlo Pro 2 was the best outdoor security camera there is before being knocked off its perch by the newer Arlo Pro 3. This model is a refinement of the original Arlo, providing homeowners with more premium monitoring solutions. Arlo outfitted it with a beefier resolution of Full HD 1080p for crisper picture quality, along with incredible night vision that ensures clear footage any time of the day.

Fully weatherproof, the Arlo Pro 2 is ready for both indoor and outdoor use. It can also be installed virtually anywhere – wired or wire-free – as long as it’s within range of your Wi-Fi network. Battery life for wireless operation varies on the level of activity, but it’s estimated to last for as long as six months.

Arlo security camera systems include a base station to maintain optimized connectivity and security. Once connected to your network via the Ethernet, the base station will then broadcast the necessary bandwidth to the connected cameras. The base station of the Arlo Pro 2 also has a built-in 100-decibel siren which is as loud as a smoke alarm.

The Arlo Pro 2 packs motion detection, sound detection, and two-way audio for exceptional monitoring, but what pushes it ahead of most of the competition are its advanced settings. You can set it up to be active 24/7 or choose specific operating hours depending on your needs. The exposure can also be fine-tuned to achieve the best possible footage.

A true smart home device, the Arlo Pro 2 offers smooth integration with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and If This Than That (IFTTT). This enables convenient control options as well as live viewing of footage on a Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa-enabled display.

Now is a great time to snag this former best outdoor security camera for less. Both the two-camera and three-camera bundles are on sale on Amazon, letting you in on up to 51% discount. The deals are further sweetened with free cloud storage, so there's no need for you to be saddled with costly monthly subscriptions.

Arlo Pro 2 Three-Camera Kit – $244, was $480

Arlo Pro 2 Three-Camera Kit – $244, was $480

Arlo Pro 2 Three-Camera Kit – $331, was $680

If you’ve got the cash to splash out on the finest outdoor security camera system, it doesn’t get any better than the Arlo Pro 3. This model thumps its predecessors in a lot of ways, offering users a complete package of monitoring and security features. Arlo boosted its imaging capacity by giving it an image resolution of vibrant 2k or 2,560 x 1,440 pixels plus support for high dynamic range (HDR). Its field of view has also been upscaled from 130 to 160 degrees for wider area coverage. To make it simple, the Arlo Pro 3 promises to deliver better video quality both in very bright or very dark areas.

The Arlo Pro 3 uses the SmartHub to keep a stable connection between the cameras and your router. Unlike the Arlo Pro 2, however, the siren is now present in the cameras. The siren can be activated to trigger a piercing alarm during motion detection, and when combined with the LED spotlight, provides a great first line of defense against thieves and intruders.

Under the hood, the Arlo Pro 3 is equipped with a lot of smarts. The Arlo app allows you to configure the monitoring settings so they fit your needs and preferences. Monitoring using a geolocation setting or a time schedule is possible, and you’ll also be able to customize or build modes with rules on video recording, motion detection, and alarms.

Installing the cameras is pretty simple. The new, concave magnetic mount is strong and versatile, ensuring that the camera snaps securely and can be angled accurately. The security mount can also be screwed into various surfaces like ceilings, fences, walls, and trees, complete with support for 360-degree rotation and 90-degree tilt.

Anyone looking to upgrade from an older Arlo Pro camera system or considering their first smart home camera system will find the Arlo Pro 3 a worthwhile investment. You can order the two-camera or three-camera bundle on Amazon now and enjoy up to a $100 discount. The purchase comes with three months of Arlo smart service with rolling 30-day cloud recordings.

Arlo Pro 2 Three-Camera Kit – $400, was $500

Arlo Pro 2 Three-Camera Kit – $400, was $500

Arlo Pro 2 Three-Camera Kit – $580, was $650

