Amazon has the Xbox Series X available now, with pre-Christmas delivery.

So, if you want to get your hands on this difficult-to-find console, you should start shopping right away.

It has a standard RRP of £449, but if you’re strapped for cash around the holidays, you can get it on a three-month finance plan for £150 per month.

Since its release in November 2020, Microsoft’s high-end gaming console has been difficult to come by.

It, like its Sony rival, the PS5, has been in short supply across all online retailers, frustrating millions of gamers worldwide.

Fortunately, UK customers can now order it for delivery on December 23rd or 24th.

And, make no mistake, we believe this is a console that is well worth a last-minute purchase.

Our Tech Editor Sean Keach called the Xbox Series X ‘powerful, attractive, and brimming with gaming potential,’ as well as a console that should ‘definitely be on your Christmas list,’ in his review.

It’s been a year since that happened.

If you didn’t get one before, now is your chance.

