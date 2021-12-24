Amazon has Xbox Series X stock that can be delivered before the New Year.

Amazon has Xbox Series X stock right now, with pre-New Year delivery.

The Xbox Series X is currently available for purchase on Amazon, with a December 29th delivery date.

So, if you want to play with this console between Christmas and New Year’s, you’d better get shopping now.

*We may receive affiliate revenue if you click on a link in this article.

It has a standard RRP of £449, but if you’re strapped for cash, you can get it on a five-month finance plan for £90 per month.

Since its release in November 2020, Microsoft’s top-of-the-line gaming console has been extremely difficult to come by.

It, like its Sony rival, the PS5, has been in short supply across all online retailers, frustrating millions of gamers around the world.

Fortunately, UK customers can now order it from Amazon for free delivery on January 7th, or for a small fee on Wednesday, December 29th.

And, make no mistake, we believe this is a console that is well worth a last-minute purchase.

Our Tech Editor Sean Keach praised the Xbox Series X in his review, calling it “powerful, attractive, and brimming with gaming potential,” as well as a console that “should definitely be on your Christmas list.”

It had been a year since then.

And if you weren’t able to get one before, now is your chance.

We have a series of gift guides to help you with ideas and inspiration if you’re still doing your Christmas shopping.

Check out our picks for the best Christmas gifts for him and her, as well as a few last-minute ideas.

Currys’ Boxing Day sale has begun, with discounts of up to 70%.

If you’re looking for a festive drink, check out our roundup of the best spirit bargains this month, which includes vodka, rum, and whisky.

Also available is our list of the best alcoholic Christmas gifts.

If you click on a link in this story, we may receive compensation as an affiliate.