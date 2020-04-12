Amazon is reportedly delaying Prime Day due to COVID-19

Amazon is planning to delay Prime Day until at least August due to the ongoing pandemic, according to internal meeting notes viewed by Reuters. Amazon expects it could lose $100 million “from excess devices it may now have to sell at a discount” because of the delay, according to Reuters. Amazon declined to comment.

Prime Day is typically a huge sales driver for the company. Amazon said that Prime Day 2019 (which actually took place over two days, July 15th and July 16th) was “once again the largest shopping event in Amazon history,” surpassing sales of both Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 combined, and that the company sold more than 175 million items during the event. Amazon’s own products also typically get a big sales boost during the promotion — the company didn’t break out specific sales figures for devices sold during Prime Day last year, but said it was the “biggest event ever for Amazon devices.” Amazon also said that last year’s two days of Prime Day were the “two biggest days ever for member signups.”

Update April 3rd, 4:51PM ET: Added that Amazon declined to comment.