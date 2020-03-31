Amazon Just Launched A Big Sale On PS4, Switch, And Xbox One Games

If there’s anything we can count on in these uncertain times, it’s that Target will continue to offer buy two, get one free sales on video games, and Amazon will continue to price-match them. These B2G1 sales have become fairly common at the two retailers, offering a nice way to snag a bundle of new games for a fraction of the price. And this week, you can take advantage of the latest B2G1 sale at Amazon, which includes many PS4 and Xbox One games along with a few Switch titles. Unsurprisingly, some of these deals are beginning to sell out, and delivery dates will likely take longer than usual as Amazon prioritizes health and household goods. Be sure to check out Target’s B2G1 sale as well for even more options.

Amazon’s B2G1 sale spans not only video games but toys, board games, electronics, and more. To take advantage of the deal, just add three items from the sale page to your cart. At checkout, you’ll see a “multi-buy discount” that slashes off the price of the cheapest item in your cart. Keep that in mind as you select your three items–it may behoove you to pick three items at similar price tags.

Even though the sale just kicked off on Sunday, the pickings are starting to get slim on Amazon; however, there are still some solid options. Death Stranding is available for just $30, a fantastic price on this single-player adventure game. It’s also one of our picks for the best games to play when you’re social distancing. The Outer Worlds, a fantastic space-faring RPG, is down to $35.14. You can also snag Catherine: Full Body for $50.78, Metro Exodus for $30, and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne’s Master Edition for $38.49.

If you’re looking for more things to do while stuck inside, be sure to check out the non-video game deals too. Some fantastic board and card games are on sale as part of the B2G1 offer, including Betrayal at House on the Hill for $29.49, Codenames for $15.27, and Exploding Kittens for $20.