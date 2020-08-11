Amazon Music is the next music streaming app to support podcasts

Just don’t say anything mean about Amazon.

Amazon is preparing to launch podcasts support on its Amazon Music and Audible apps, as per a news report from The Desk. The company sent out emails to top podcast hosts on Monday, including an offer to submit their content to Amazon alongside a few restrictions, many of which are standard. In one line, however, the company further notes that podcasters may not submit any messages that “disparage or are directed against Amazon or any service”, a term that seems ill-conceived and set to ignite controversy.

“Disparage” isn’t a precise term, and it seems like it could deter podcasts from hosting any content critical of Amazon if they want to take advantage of the company’s platform.