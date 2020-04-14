Amazon ordered to quit delivering non-essential items in France

Amazon’s working conditions have actually been criticized as a “health bomb” by employees.
set up steps focused on preserving staff member safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. This restriction will certainly last for 30 days, with a ₤ 1 million penalty provided for infractions. Amazon France has been bought to ship just essential items for the next month while the business establishes a risk examination system for workers in its storage facility and places in steps designed to safeguard its workers.
Amazon will certainly likewise be required to negotiate said safety and security measures with worker reps during this duration. The company was greatly criticized in a press release issued by Solidaires, a French team of profession unions as it filed a suit previously this month:
While the Prime Minister last March bought the closure of non-essential services as a result of the coronavirus epidemic and also activities uniting greater than 100 individuals concurrently, Amazon proceeds its activity as if absolutely nothing had happened regardless of the mobilization of personnel and official notifications from unions, evaluation, as well as occupational wellness but likewise criticism from the Ministers of Economy as well as Labor.
The outcome is a health and also social bomb exploding all over France in a society with more than 10,000 direct workers, but additionally an army of temporary workers and distribution people who bring consisting of the virus in your home: after dozens of employees dealing with Covid-19 symptoms, proven situations have actually considering that been identified at numerous of the websites as well as the initial employee is still in intensive treatment.
Amazon will now be limited to dispatching grocery stores, medical and health products within 24 hrs from the time of the ruling. The company will be fined a million euros for each and every offense of the order.
Nothing is more vital than the safety of our employees. During the last four weeks, we have actually dispersed on our sites more than 127,000 packets of disinfectant wipes, greater than 27,000 liters of gel hydroalcoholic, in addition to greater than 1.5 million masks. We have additionally executed temperature level controls and social distancing actions and also tripled our upkeep groups in France to reinforce the cleansing of 200 added areas on each site.
At a time when many people are housebound, Amazon’s manufacturing facility (and delivery) workers are a lifeline to several. Developing a stable as well as risk-free functioning atmosphere for these employees is something that would certainly profit all parties entailed. Amazon.com plainly disagrees that it requires to do even more than it’s already doing, yet employees all over the world appear to be sending out the company an even clearer message: “do far better.”
Reuters reported in March that workers “objected to potentially taking threats to help send off non-essential items.”
