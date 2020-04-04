Amazon Prime Day Reportedly Delayed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Since 2015, Amazon has held its massive Prime Day sale in July each year, offering big discounts on thousands of products on its storefront, including great deals on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch games. But it looks like this year’s Prime Day will miss its expected July date due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Reuters has reported that it viewed “internal meeting notes” revealing Prime Day will be delayed until August at the earliest. Given the fact that Amazon is currently prioritizing shipping household and health items, it’s not surprising that a sale featuring a significant number of non-essential items across categories like tech and entertainment would be delayed. Last month, Amazon announced it was suspending stock shipments to its warehouses for non-essential goods until April 5.

Amazon doesn’t reveal dates for its events–including Prime Day–until right before the sales begin, so it’s possible we won’t learn the new Prime Day window for months. The retailer declined to comment on Reuters’ report.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to cancellations and postponements of many events and entertainment releases, including GDC and E3. With theaters closed across the world, a bunch of movies have transitioned to early digital releases. This week, Sony indefinitely delayed the highly-anticipated PS4 exclusive The Last of Us Part II, which was scheduled to launch May 29.